DODBUZZ
News

Idge Words {July 2022} What Is It? Read Here To Know?

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

In this below given article, we’ve mentioned the details on Idge Words, and their meanings.

Do you play word guessing games? Is it Wordle? Wordle is a new obsession for hundreds of people hailing from countries like New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, India, and the United Kingdom, etc. The variety of answers hidden in the Wordle puzzles is unpredictable. 

One day you’ll find an answer like ‘NIGHT,’ and next, it becomes ‘TRITE.’ Recently, the word Idge Words has been searched by many people. Scroll to the next section to learn more.

Why is it trending?

Wordle is obsessed with the animal kingdom. For example, the answer of Wordle 376 was HUTCH which means a cage to keep rabbits or smaller pets. Wordle 200 was TIGER. Puzzle 378 mentioned a middle-sized waterbird or a type of heron. The answer was EGRET.

Today’s Wordle answer was something similar. Another zoology term used to puzzle the players. The answer was ‘MIDGE.’ This brought many players to the question, how many words are there ending with idge?

Idge Words

Here are some five-letter words ending with idge.

  • Fidge
  • Kidge
  • Midge
  • Ridge
  • Fudge
  • Lidge

Now, you’re fully aware that not many five-letter words exist that end with idge. A handful of these words are easy to remember and will help you next time if Wordle’s obsession with the animal kingdom appears again.

The Wordle 399 answer for 23rd July 2022 was Midge which means a very small insect that flies and can bite people. Are you thinking about mosquitoes? But remember five letters? Do you know what Fudge means? It is chewy and soft sweet. Would you like to learn the meanings of other Idge Words too? Keep scrolling.

Meanings of the words ending with idge

  • Fidge – restlessness, unease, to shake
  • Kidge – Brisk
  • Ridge – Long, narrow, and elevation of land, high edge along a mountain
  • Fudge – chewy sweet, toffee; compromise, cover-up
  • Lidge – to lay, lie; excessively drunk

Would you like to know some five-letter words ending with er? Here’s the list of those words:

  • Bauer – peasant, farmer
  • Agger – mound made of sand and soils
  • Boyer – bow maker or seller (In England)
  • Caber – heavy, long, wooden pole
  • Fleer – laugh impudently

Idge Words and the words ending with er can appear in your next puzzle. So why not prepare yourself beforehand. Hence, don’t forget to learn these words mentioned above and win your game easily.

Final Verdict 

Summing up, we can say that the Wordle answers vary a lot. You cannot predict the level of answers and how tricky it will be before playing. So, it would help if you were prepared and rich with your vocabulary to winning the game. There are uncountable words and uncountable meanings, but all you have to do is learn a word every day. Know more words  

Did you find the article useful? Please let us know in the comments section below of Idge Words.

Also Read : – Utch Words {June} A Hint For The Latest Puzzle Answer!

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Vera Amrull Death {July 2022} Know Reason Behind Demise!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
Readers and Raja’s fans looking for the details of Vera Amrull Death, this article will serve you with related pointers. Have you heard the details about Amrull’s death? Who is Vera Amrull? Why is Vera’s death a new internet sensation? Most of the readers over the internet are confused and looking for the facts about Vera’s death. Vera Amrull is the mother of Raja Gemini, and the death of Vera is gaining immense hype in the United States and Canada. Please read this article about Vera Amrull Death till the end to find out the...
News

One Direction Anniversary 2022 {July} Check If Reunite

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
There has been a reunion rumor of One Direction on One Direction Anniversary 2022. This post verifies if the rumors are true or not.   Are you a One Direction fan? Have you heard about the latest patch rumors around 1D? If yes, then this post is for you.  One Direction was one of the most popular boy bands worldwide, especially in the United States and India, in the 2010s. Still, after their breakup, fans always show interest in the band. Recently, there has been news that 1D is coming...
News

Yvie Oddly Condition {July 2022} Know Recent Update!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This news article shares important details about Yvie Oddly and Yvie Oddly Condition to enlighten people about her condition. Do you know who Yvie Oddly is? Are you aware of her health and what she is undergoing? Do you have any idea what the struggling conditions of Yvie Oddle are? Suppose you are a staunch follower of Yvie Oddly. In that case, you might be aware of her condition, which many people from Australia, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom know about.  But, if you don’t know about her...