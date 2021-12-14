Ihopbeats Reviews {Dec 2021} Is This A Scam Website?

Here in this article, we share the unbiased reality of Ihopbeats Reviews and look into all illegitimacy of this website.

If you want to purchase toys and dolls for your children/kids? We know that the great festival season like Christmas and the new year will come very soon. And due to this pandemic situation, we all want to purchase through online shopping and doorstep delivery. This time you are looking for where to buy it? At that time you come to see our article at a glance. And you arrived at the correct location.

People from the United Kingdom and its neighbours are now searching for Ihopbeats Reviews. If you want to know everything about this website, you must read our article thoroughly.

What is Ihopbeats?

As we know that ihopbeats is an online ecommerce shopping website, they started their business as an e-commerce website. Their primary business is to sell toys, dolls, etc. They are the product of sale at a fair price. However, there is also an option for the worldwide delivery system.

Above 100$ of purchase, they also have an opportunity for free shipping globally. Although they have provided lots of offers and products, a question is in our mind: Is Ihopbeats Legit?

Specification:

Domain creation date : 11 th October 2021.

Website Link : https://www.ihopbeats.com/

Website Type : This website sells toys, dolls, and playing equipment for children.

Customer support email ID : support@ihopbeats.com

Social media links: Found absent.

Contact number : Not mentioned.

Contact address : County Walk, 56, East Street, Taunton, TA1 3LX, United Kingdom.

Currency : USD

Product Shipping policy : Yes, they have.

Return Policy: Yes, this website has a 30 days return policy.

Option for payments : Yes, they have multiple options for payments.

Ihopbeats Reviews is not fulfilled without describing its pros and cons.

PROS:

They are selling their product at a reasonable price point.

This website provides email support from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm.

Their graphical user interface is straightforward and can be understood easily.

This webpage has several payment methods like -Visa, PayPal, etc.

Product descriptions are also very well mentioned.

CONS:

Absence of reviews and ratings.

They have no guarantee & warranty for their products.

Although they hang up 24/7 from Monday to Saturday, there are no details to contact them on a 24/7 hours basis.

This website’s trust score is only 2%.

Is Ihopbeats Legit?

Underneath some of their points to find out the website’s legitimacy, let do have a look:

Website Age: 11 th October 2021, only under six months of age.

Trust Score of Website: The trust score of this website is only 2%, which is very deficient.

Social Media Connection : There is no social media connection found.

Email ID legitimacy: Email ID found, but we cannot say whether it is legit or not.

Content Originality: Items found inside the web page are unique and attractive.

Customer reviews: No Ihopbeats Reviews are present on the website, but many negative reviews are available on the trusted reviewing websites.

The owner identifies No owner identities found inside the webpage.

Contact address Legitimacy: Yes, we found a contact address of their warehouse on Google Maps.

The Return and exchange policies : They have a 30 days return and exchange policy for sold products.

Refund policy: Some of their products have a non-refundable policy, and some have a partial refund policy.

Ihopbeats Reviews:

This e-commerce website has just launched within six months of age, and we didn’t find any social media connectivity for this website.

There are no single reviews or ratings on the official website, but we found many negative reviews on other trusted reviewing websites stating clearly that this is a scam site.

So as per our concern, if you purchase from this website is not safe.

Moreover, if you want To Save Your Money From Paypal Scam, click here.

Final Thoughts:

After exploring the Ihopbeats Reviews, we found that this web page might be a scam. No reviews and ratings are found on the website. Many disadvantages are found about this website: there is no contact number, also we found there is significantly less trust score that is just 2%. Therefore, we highly recommend our viewers to buy from a different website.

Moreover, if you have ever visited or used such a new website, you can share your experience via comments.

In addition, click here to learn more about Credit Card Scams.