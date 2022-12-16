For years, women have been fighting for their independence, and we’ve come a long way since the suffrage movement in the 19th Century. While the position of women is arguably better than it ever has been before, we’ve still got some way to go before women are given a level playing field to men. In levelling out this playing field, it’s essential that women carry themselves independently and aren’t left relying on men for anything they may need. When it comes to fighting for equality, women must paint themselves as self-sufficient individuals; otherwise, it provides men with an excuse to be self-righteous.

In fact, there are three types of independence that every woman must master to establish herself as a respected individual. These are financial, emotional, and intellectual independence. Each form of independence is equally as important as the next and treading the balance between all three is essential to female empowerment. Discover the three types of independence that all women must master below.

Financial Independence

First up is financial independence, which means that a woman is able to provide for herself. While it’s true that money doesn’t buy happiness, it certainly makes it easier to be independent. What’s more, when you have your own financial independence, it means that you can carry out your duties with ease. For instance, paying for work transportation or using a Zakat calculator. Regardless of who we are, where we live, and what we do, we all have our own set of financial responsibilities, and we all require financial independence to complete these duties.

Emotional Independence

After financial independence comes emotional independence. This means that you don’t let anyone dictate how you feel; only you can say how you feel. It doesn’t matter what your feelings are regarding; they belong to you, and it’s not wrong to feel in any type of way. It’s important to claim emotional independence, as this will guide you in making important decisions. After all, your emotions heavily influence your conscience, and your conscience is your guide for much of your life. Therefore, if you wish to maintain integrity, it’s essential that emotional independence is achieved.

Intellectual Independence

Last but not least is intellectual independence, which refers to your ability to make your own decisions. Due to the caring nature of women, it’s natural to “people please”; however, this often leads to you pleasing everyone but yourself. In addition to making your own decisions, intellectual independence refers to you having your own opinions about things. Essentially, you shouldn’t allow anyone to influence what you think about something, and you should always stay true to yourself. Meanwhile, you also shouldn’t give anyone the power to pressure you into doing something you don’t want to do – no matter how happy you think it might make them. It can be the hardest thing to do sometimes; however, putting yourself first is an absolute must.

Conclusion

There’s no denying that independence can be scary; however, it’s also one of the most rewarding things in the world. Is there any better feeling than doing something completely for yourself and achieving it without the help of anyone else? Women have fought for long enough to be treated in the same respect as their male counterparts, and the fight isn’t over yet. If nothing else, being able to say you remained true to yourself in the face of adversity is incredibly rewarding. This is one of the most integral features of completely achieving independence, and it’s one of the hardest parts to master. Ultimately, the importance of independence can’t be underestimated.