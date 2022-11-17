Using an external case to safeguard our cellphones has become a must-do habit for everyone of us. Considering the recent spike in repair prices, Apple goods, particularly the iPhone, need a sturdy outer shell. You may now acquire the safest cases at a low cost owing to the Mkeke-protected cases.

The Mkeke firm, founded in 2015, has a distinguished history of producing durable cases for iPhones. The company has now changed its approach and now offers a variety of hard cases after observing several changes to Apple’s iPhone models. As soon as Apple revealed its new iPhone 14 series, the company began producing and selling protective cases that were appropriate.

They are the most popular company for iPhones thanks to these covers’ sturdy construction and other cool characteristics. We’ll offer you a quick rundown and feature overview of the safe cases from Mkeke for the iPhone 14 Pro range in this article. There are many clear cases available from Mkeke for the iPhone 14 series, and you can even select from a variety of bezel colors.

Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Series Case Box Characteristics

The biodegradable packaging for these cases is composed of paper that decomposes quickly. The exterior of the case features a simple packaging design that displays the exterior line of the shell.

At that pricing range, the cases’ packaging doesn’t let you down and is on par with Apple’s original trial packaging. To create these covers, the business uses materials including acrylic, polycarbonate, and polyurethane.

Additionally, the cases allow wireless connectivity; however, MagSafe charging is not supported. The glass case is not only thin and unobtrusive, but it also glides on and off with no problems. The outer cases have the Amazon Environment Pledge-friendly emblem, which certifies that they are environmentally beneficial.

Reliability of the Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Series Case

In addition to acting as an outer protection, the Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max covers have advanced functions. Increased borders on the mobile screen and camera offer protection in both situations.

Users may safeguard the screens and image sensors of the phones by using the cases’ elevated borders. Given that we frequently store our gadgets on tables or other unforgiving places, the function is increasingly crucial. Despite the possibility of unseen damages, the Mkeke cover will shield the iPhone from scratches.

Additional shields with airbags in the sides of the covers can absorb any falls from an unintentional fall. Furthermore, the case’s 6D protection feature will provide a superior and sturdy structure during falls. In any situation, holding the hard shield gives you the impression that it is robust and durable, making you feel safe. We will now talk about the speaker, lens, and port cuts. The cameras, speaker, and charging connections all have carefully designed hole placements in the Mkeke protective shell.

Features

Most QI-authorised MagSafe chargers and auto mounts are compatible with the iPhone 14 Pro Max cases with MagSafe. Magnetic interconnections are strengthened by the built-in N52 magnets, whose powerful magnetic force exceeds 2400 GS. Wireless/MagSafe Charging is also adjusted instantly to provide faster and more secure charging.

Its cases are available in a wide range of colours in addition to clear cases. There are presently around 10 different colour choices for these covers.

With our iPhones in hand, we perform a variety of tasks, including making calls, viewing films, or taking pictures at a beachfront. The Mkeke cases are slim and complement the iPhone wonderfully.

It displays the gorgeous colour of your iPhone while offering additional protection without increasing bulk. made with a combination of TPU and acrylic that successfully prevents moisture and stains; it is difficult to become greasy and yellow over time.

Additional bumpers on the edges bring the overall thickness to 3.1 mm; the outside bumpers are scratch-resistant, and a built-in air bag with Military Standard Drop Safety is shock-resistant and will shield your device from accidental drops.

For your smooth and simple grasp, it passes through countless hours of testing during the creation and production phases. ideal alignment and simple button access.

The case’s borders surrounding the lens and the display are elevated by 3.53 mm, which is sufficient to cushion the phone and lessen stress when it is dropped.

Conclusion

Mkeke are excellent choices since they offer the best security and fashion. Due to its transparent layout, the rear of your iPhone can be seen clearly. This allows for unbroken design display. Furthermore, how the case feels in your hands is critical in providing you with a secure yet comfortable feeling.

Overall, the Mkeke covers are an all-inclusive bundle that protects your iPhone from crashes and damages. The iPhone’s panel and image sensors are shielded from debris by the higher bezels. The Mkeke covers for the iPhone 14 Pro cases are available at the Amazon App Store.