Irobot Roomba 691 WI-FI Robot Vacuum Review {Nov} Read!

Read this article about Irobot Roomba 691 WI-FI Robot Vacuum Review to know about a vacuum cleaner ahead of time.

Are you looking for a vacuum cleaner that is self-operational while you can sit back and relax, do your work (or) set the vacuum for cleaning while you are away from home on your job and for shopping?

Then, a Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum will best suit your requirement. Irobot Roomba 691 is now available in Canada. Before purchasing it, would you like to read an Irobot Roomba 691 WI-FI Robot Vacuum Review? Then, let’s get started.

About Irobot Roomba 691:

Irobot Roomba 691 is an automated vacuum cleaner that operates as per your instructions on the Irobot HOME app from your mobile. You can set the timing for cleaning an area, switch on the Irobot Roomba 691 and relax.

Irobot Roomba 691 will automatically clean the area and send you a report on the mobile app. Once cleaning is completed, it attaches itself to the charger aromatically by navigating to the charging port.

How to use this?

From your mobile app, press the clean button.

Irobot Roomba 691 WI-FI Robot Vacuum Review also specified that you could press the clean button twice on the vacuum to start cleaning.

Three cleaning modes enable you to vacuum effectively.

When its battery is low, it returns to the home base for charging.

To restrict the Irobot HOME app from cleaning a particular area, you need to place virtual walls.

After every cleaning session, you need to empty Roomba’s bin and clean its brushes.

In case of any trouble, Irobot Roomba speaks to you and displays a red warning light.

You can refer to Roomba’s manual to troubleshoot the problem

To turn off, press the clean button until the light turns off.

Specifications:

Irobot Roomba 691 WI-FI Robot Vacuum Review : Only one review found on the site

Product Type: Wi-Fi enabled Smart and Automated Vacuum Cleaner .

Brand: iRobot

Model Number: R691020

Official price: 499.99 CAD

Discounted price: 249.99 to 299 CAD

Assembled Width: 34.00 Centimeters

Package Height: 44.45 Centimeters

Operating time: 60 Minutes

Battery Max Run Time: 90 Minutes

Charging time: 2 Hrs

Available colours: Black and Grey

Shape: Round

Package Height: 17.50 Inches

Battery Type: Lithium-Ion

Package Weight: 5 Kilograms

Package Weight: 11.02 Lb

Battery Voltage: 14.4 Volts

Advantages:

It can easily navigate along edges, around and under the furniture.

Irobot Roomba 691 WI-FI Robot Vacuum Review shows that Its cliff sensors prevent it from falling from stairs.

Its sensors also alert you regarding high dirt areas of your home.

Three cleaning modes ensure that the area gets perfectly cleaned.

It can be operated manually as well.

Disadvantages:

Operating time is limited due to the battery.

It is expensive when compared with manual vacuum cleaners.

Is this product Effective and Valuable?

We have extensively researched the brand and the products to bring you below details about the effectiveness and utility of Irobot Roomba 691.

About the brand:

The Irobot Roomba 691 WI-FI Robot Vacuum Review found that it is from the IRobot brand.

IRobot is rated at an excellent trust score of 96%.

The IRobot is a more than three decades old brand.

@IRobot has a presence on social media sites with more than 17,62,080 followers on four social media sites.

About the product:

This product has only one review which is positive and seems to be newly added to the site.

It is available on many platforms and on their review section, it has good reviews.

Product is available on social media too.

Customer Irobot Roomba 691 WI-FI Robot Vacuum Review:

Only one review found on the official website seems to be a product recently added. However, we find 78% of customers out of 581 have rated Irobot Roomba 691 above 4/5 stars on Amazon. The remaining 22% of customers had complained about less battery life, better price elsewhere, low performance compared to stick cleaners, and performance deteriorating within 6 months which may also require repairs. Overall on the internet, Irobot Roomba 691 is rated at 3.5/5 stars. On social media sites, we found mixed reviews.

Find details on Product Legitimacy here.

Conclusion

Overall there are positive reviews of the product. The price of the product is high. Irobot Roomba 691 WI-FI Robot Vacuum Review on other sites are positive. Therefore, we can conclude that the product was recently added to the site but the brand is reliable and users can buy this product with complete research. More details can be found here.

Did you find this article on Irobot Roomba 691 informative? Then, please leave your feedback below.