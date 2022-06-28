Is Aanshop Scam {June 2022} Is It Trustworthy Website?

This post on Is Aanshop Scam will guide our readers about the reality of this website and what all factors show this site as a scam.

Do you want to buy fashion accessories for yourself? Do you know about Aanshop.com? If you are unaware of it, let’s take you through the details and information about this website. In this virtual world, many countries have acquired online shopping, including the United States. In this post, we will be doing full research about Is Aanshop Scam or real. Online shopping has been a trump card in the market, but it has many scammers detected by buyers.

Is this site legit?

Is Aanshop safe? In this virtual world, people are fond of online shopping to save time, and this mode of shopping is also comfortable as one can purchase by ordering products online just by sitting at home. You just don’t have to go outside to shop, but sometimes through these online modes, scams are also done, so buyers need to be aware of it.

Aanshop Reviews will guide the buyers to know if this website is a scam or safe to use. We will be sharing all the required details in this segment.

Website Registration: The registration date of Aanshop is June 14, 2022. This website was registered two weeks ago.

Registrar: The website is registered under NameSilo.LLC.

Trust Factor: The trust factor of Aanshop is just one percent, which shows that it is not trustworthy, and one should avoid depending upon it.

Social accounts: This site is not available on any social media platforms, which shows it is popular.

Buyer’s Reviews: As per Is Aanshop Scam, it has no reviews mentioned on the official website, and other sites have also not shown any interest in it.

Customer Policies: A relevant section on the website mentions their policy, making it look trustworthy among the customers.

Misplaced Information: The website includes email information but not phone numbers, addresses, or information about the website’s owner.

Data Security: This website has HTTPS enabled. This website appears safe for data exchange. However, caution should be exercised because it does not guarantee data security.

Brief as per Is Aanshop Scam

Aanshop.com is a site that provides high-quality fashion wears, like shoes, clothing, and other accessories. It also claims to have a large scale of experienced staff working for them. The online shopping store states that all the products they provide are in line with customer requirements. They tend to provide the best assistance and care, assuming every customer is important to them. They have the following products.

Shoes

Gym wear

Tshirt

Flip flop sandals

Tops

Features of Aanasshop

Buy shoes from https://www.aanshop.com/

Email Address: SALES@CUSTOMERSERVICESFACE.COM

Company’s Address info: it is not mentioned on the official website

Phone Number: contact number is not mentioned

As per Is Aanshop Scam , this shop does not have a review section on the official website, and we did not find any relevant reviews on any other site.

Return policy: it offers 30 days return policy

Shipping policy: the order will be delivered within 7-9 days, and it offers free shipping over $35.

Payment Modes: Visa, Mastercard, Credit card, PayPal

Positive Highlights

The email address and all important information are mentioned on the website.

Free shipping over $35

The owner’s name is identified

Negative Highlights

The phone number and address are missing.

Not available on social media platforms

Aanshop Reviews

This online buying site does not provide a phone number, address, or owner’s name, and we cannot discover it elsewhere. There are no reviews of the collections on this website either. The online review site has not shared any ratings on the official website. This website does not have a social media presence.

The site was also ranked poor in Alexa Rank. This post can also get all the information about credit card scams.

Our Final Verdict

Summing up this post, our readers will come up to know that one cannot trust this site. Is Aanshop Scam proven to be right? This online retail store’s life expectancy is also relatively short, as it was created two weeks ago. The trust index of this website is also very low. Based on all these factors, one cannot depend upon this website, and you can check details regarding PayPal scamming. Please check this link to know more about online shopping.

Was this article on Is Aanshop Scam helpful to you? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.