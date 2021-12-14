Is Air123 Shop Legit (Dec 2021) Read Necessary Reviews!

The write-up for the website gives the precise knowledge of Is Air123 Shop Legit with all the required information needed to have a clear view of the website.

Every person loves sneakers, and they keep searching for different models and designs in the market to add to the store. We have reviewed an online website that sells different varieties of sneakers of known brands at a reasonable price.

The population of the United States is looking forward to buying from this website as they are more interested in piling up different varieties of shoes and footwear. The buyers can gather more information by visiting Is Air123 Shop Legit section.

Is Air123 Shop an authentic e-commerce site?

The website focuses on selling the best quality sneakers at the lowest price available from the market. The sneakers sold are of different designs that attract the buyers’ attention. The buyers can understand the website’s authenticity by looking into the following points about the website, which helps the buyers get detailed information.

Domain age- The website’s domain age is 22/11/2021, less than a month.

Trust score- The website’s trust score is merely 1%.

Reviews- No Air123 Shop Reviews can be seen anywhere online, and the links provided do not authenticate the website.

Alexa Rank- The global rank of the website is 647558.

Plagiarised content- Plagiarism can be seen on the website by the products and the offers.

Address originality- No address details are provided on the website.

Unrealistic discounts- The website shows up to 50% on all its products.

The website seems to be suspicious as there is no clear information provided, and also, there are no contact details mentioned on the website. The buyers must visit Is Air123 Shop Legit section to know about the details before purchasing anything.

About Air123 Shop

The website sells different sneakers at affordable prices, which can be bought easily by buyers. It sells shoes for men and women of known brands such as NIKE, Jordan, etc. The boots are available in all shapes and sizes with attractive designs and colors. The store promises to sell items at competitive prices, and also, there are a bunch of filters that will help save time and get the desired product among the ones present.

Specifications of the website

Domain age- The website’s domain age is 22/11/2021.

URL- https://air123shop.com/

Social media icons- The social media links shows Is Air123 Shop Legit or not

Category- Different kinds of sneakers for men and women.

Email- buying@saleshape.fun

Address- No address details are provided on the website.

Return Policy- There is no return policy mentioned on the website.

Refund Policy- Unavailable

Payment modes- No exact payment modes are mentioned on the website.

Shipping and Delivery Policy- The Company offers shipping schedule within 5-9 days after the order is received.

Pros of the website

The website has a wide range of sneakers in different sizes and designs.

The website promises to sell the best quality products that meet the buyers’ demands and are very convenient.

The website also promises the best customer service.

Cons based on Is Air123 Shop Legit or scam

The website has no information regarding the payment modes, which can create confusion regarding the payment criteria.

The website has a low trust score which shows that the website is not genuine.

The website has no address details, forcing buyers to question the authenticity.

Customer Reviews

The information collected from the website shows that the website is fake and cannot be trusted. Although it promises to sell the best quality and authentic products, those are fake promises, and the website is illegitimate.

The people of the United States mention no Shop Reviews. The lack of Air123 Shop Reviews and the poor trust score shows that the buyers have been cheated, and it would be better to maintain a safe distance from these kinds of websites and refrain from buying any products from the website. We suggest the buyers read Everything You Should Know About PayPal Scam.

Conclusion

The description of Sneakers shows that the website is fake. The email address provided seems doubtful and beyond the understanding level of what it wants to make the buyers trust the website.

No contact details and address details are provided on the website that shows Is Air123 Shop Legit. We suggest the buyers read Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam and comment below.