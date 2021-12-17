Is Air95sports Legit {Dec} Detailed Website Review!

We bring you a complete review of commercial websites dealing in shoes, bags and pictures. Please read about Is Air95sports Legit in this write-up.

Generally, when we buy shoes, boots and bags from an outlet, we find limited designs in the shop. Such designs are present in the shop due to their demand. But, online, there are unique designs that are available.

Air95sports.com is one such online store in the United States that features a unique collection of shoes, boots, bags and pictures. Before you purchase, we recommend you read about Is Air95sports Legit.

The Legitimacy of Air95sports.com:

Creation of Domain : 21st November 2021 at 07:00:00 Hrs.

Website Age: the website was created twenty-six days back.

Website Expiry: 21st November 2022 at 07:00:00 Hrs. Short life expectancy.

Trustworthiness : the trust rank of Air95sports.com is 1%, which is considered to be terrible.

Country of origin: The country of origin for Air95sports.com is the United States.

Alexa ranking: Air95sports.com is ranked Zero (Poor) on Alexa.

Domain Blacklist Status: Air95sports.com is not blacklisted.

HTTPS Connection: Air95sports.com sends data via valid HTTPS protocol.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 43/100. Air95sports.com is less trustworthy.

Air95sports Reviews of Threat Profile: 72/100. Air95sports.com may run malicious scripts in the background that may harm your device.

Phishing Score: 72/100. Air95sports.com may try to access your payment information, passwords (or) user IDs.

Malware Score: 67/100. Air95sports.com may upload small apps, ads (or) trojans on your device.

Spam Score: 64/100. Air95sports.com may utilize your contact information to send unwanted messages and e-mails

Social relations: Air95sports.com is not present on social media.

Contact person: not provided.

Owner’s contact: not provided.

Brief of Air95sports.com:

Air95sports.com is a commercial website selling shoes, boots, bags and pictures from branded companies like Nike, Jordan and Adidas. This feature is considered to evaluate Is Air95sports Legit. It ships shoes and boots worldwide. Air95sports.com does not have any branches. Air95sports.com claims to provide the best quality products and services. Currently, different variants from the below categories are on sale at Air95sports.com:

Nike Air Max-1

Nike-Dunk

Nike-Lifestyle

Nike-Off White

Nike-Trainer

Nike SB Dunk-High

Air Jordan-1 to Air Jordan-15

Yeezy-350

Yeezy-380

Yeezy-500

Yeezy-700

The Features of Air95sports.com:

Buy products at: https://Air95sports.com/.

Price range: starts from $36.99.

Address: 110 Ann Road, Harrow Essex, UK.

Contact number: not provided. It is considered to check if Is Air95sports Legit.

E-mail address: buying@saleshape.fun.

Social media links: Provided but redirects you to the home page of social media sites.

Owner’s details: Air95sports.com owner’s information is hidden using internet censorship.

Conditions of Use: not mentioned.

Privacy policy: Provided but plagiarized. Your data is subjected to be used as per the EU 2016/679 GDPR. The policy covers how your information is utilized.

Shipping: Air95sports.com has a processing time of 1 to 2 days.

Delivery Policy: Air95sports.com takes five to nine days to deliver the product.

Tracking: Air95sports.com will e-mail the tracking number once the order is dispatched. It is a positive highlight to check Is Air95sports Legit.

Returns Policy: The timeline for returning the items is not provided. Air95sports.com only mentions contacting customer service if you want to return the item.

Refund Policy: The refund policy of Air95sports.com is not mentioned on the website.

Payment mode: in USD, GBP and ERU. The specific channels of payments are not provided on Air95sports.com.

Pros of Air95sports.com:

An online store to buy different kinds of Nike, Jordan and Adidas shoes and boots,

Special offers are announced at different intervals offering up to 70% discounts.

Cons of Air95sports.com:

There is no option to filter the shoes based on different criteria,

Many items were missing detailed descriptions.

Customers Air95sports Reviews:

Several reviews on reliable reviewing websites reveal that Air95sports.com is a scam. Similarly, YouTube video reviews also point out that Air95sports.com could be a scam. It has zero Alexa ranking, which is considered to be poor.

There are no customer reviews and ratings found on the internet for Air95sports.com. However, product reviews are present on Air95sports.com, giving 5 stars ratings. Therefore, such reviews are fake and unreliable. To avoid being scammed, please read about PayPal Scams.

Conclusion on Air95sports.com:

Air95sports.com is not a legitimate website as it has a terrible trust index, poor Alexa ranking, negative reviews on the internet, high threat profile, which answers Is Air95sports Legit. We advise you not to consider low pricing and buy products from the official website of the brands.

As Air95sports.com did not mention the channel of payments, please be aware ofCredit Card Scams and Online SCAMS.

Was Air95sports.com Review informative? Please share your views on the Air95sports.com Review.