Is Alaskatag Scam Or Legit {Oct} Check Reviews Here

Is Alaskatag Scam or Legit? This research will determine whether this online shopping store is legit. Kindly read it below.

Do you want to shop for car accessories? If yes, kindly search Alaskatag store in the United States. But, Is Alaskatag Scam or Legit? Our research team has discussed many positive and negative sides of the Alaskatag store. Please read this post till the end and know its authenticity.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Is This Store Legit?

Trust Score: Alaskatag store has got only a one percent trust rate. The readers should avoid contacting such sellers.

Registration Date: July 19, 2022, is the discovery date of the Alaskatag Store. The store has three months of lifespan.

Registrar : Alaskatag store has been registered through NameSilo, LLC

Expiration Date : July 19, 2023, is the expiry date of the Alaskatag store.

Shopper’s Views : There are genuine Alaskatag Reviews found on the official site. No reviews are present online.

Overview of Alaskatag

The Alaskatag store has mixed utility items like cars, houses, health, etc. They have:

Car Accessories

Houseware and Kitchen

Health and Beauty

Electronics and Accessories

Tools and Gadgets

Features of this store

URL: https://www.alaskatag.com/

Email Id: service@alaskatag.com

Address Info: Grivas Digenis Avenue 81-83, Nicosia 1st Floor, 1090 Cyprus

Phone Number : Unavailable

Return Policy: The customers can return goods in 14 days.

Shipping Policy : It takes 14-30 days to ship the orders.

Payment Options: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, JCB, etc.

Positive Points

24/7 customer support.

Negative Points

The customer reviews are absent.

Alaskatag Reviews

The Alaskatag store has no reviews on its official website. The customers did not show any interest in their collection. Moreover, the store does not have any thoughts on online sites. We have found a page on social media. The Facebook page is available, but it does not have any reviews. This made the customers more skeptical. We cannot rely entirely on this website. The lack of customer reviews suggests a doubtful online store. Customers must check some important ways to know about Credit Card Scams.

Final Thoughts

Wrapping up this post on Is Alaskatag Scam or Legit, we found that the store is three months old and the trust rate is one percent. So, we advise you that it seems suspicious and you should investigate more before buy from here. The buyers should read some fruitful details to prevent PayPal Scamming.

