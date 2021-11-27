Is Allingarment com Legit (Nov) Get Authentic Reviews!

The website’s write-up below helps provide information of Is Allingarment com Legit and decide accordingly whether or not to purchase from the website.

We all love to wear fashionable clothes according to the weather, be it summer or winter. Clothes define human personality, and so to enhance the personality, this new website has come up with new and varieties of clothes for both men and women.

Is Allingarment an authentic e-commerce site?

The website has launched new and fashionable clothing products for both genders and promises to sell the best Apparel of 2021. The website sells fashionable products at reasonable prices, and that is why it has grabbed the buyer’s attention. But, the question remains whether the website is authentic or not, and to get an answer, we would look at the following points.

Domain age- The domain age of this website is 28/07/2021

Trust score- The website’s trust score is 2%, which is less than six months.

Reviews- No Allingarment com Reviews can be seen anywhere online.

Alexa rank- Alexa rank is unavailable for the given website.

Plagiarised content- Some plagiarised content can be seen on the website.

Address originality- 106 W Rams Horn St, Dubois, WY 82513

Social media icons- Social media icons are available on the portal but they are inactive and it will not take you to the company’s profile.

Unrealistic discounts- Unrealistic discounts cannot be seen on the website.

About Allingarment com

Allingarment com is an online website that sells Apparel and is newly launched. The website sells various clothes such as summer party dresses, high waist dresses, dresses for small girls and overcoats and sweatshirts for men. There are millions of varieties present on the website at a reasonable cost. There are also winter jackets, bomber jackets and printed jackets for men for the winter season. The website has a huge collection that attracts customers.

Specifications of the website

URL- https://allingarment.com

Category- Various Apparel for men and women.

Email- info@allingarment.com

Return Policy- Within 30 days of the shipment

Refund Policy- Within 30 days after the order is received by the company.

Exchange Policy- Within 15 days after the shipment is received

Payment modes- VISA, PayPal

Delivery & shipping policy- Delivery takes place within 1 to 4 days.

Pros of the website

The website sells different kinds of fashionable clothes at reasonable prices for both genders.

The website has different varieties of clothes for all the seasons and in attractive designs and colours.

Cons of the website

The website’s trust score is very poor, that is, only 2%, which doubts the legitimacy of the website.

Although there are no unrealistic discounts present, the website does not seem to be a genuine one.

The links given to the social media sites are not authentic, and they are nowhere related to the website.

Customer Reviews

The information collected about the website shows that the website is very unusual and cannot be trusted. There is no clear information present about the website. Also, the people of the United States have not given any Allingarment com Reviews anywhere.

There are also no reviews from the people of other parts of the world, which shows nobody has purchased anything from the website. People must be cautious while purchasing from this website and gather complete information before investing money.

Conclusion

The description of the website mentioned for Apparel seems to be untrustworthy. The address details seem to be fake, and most probably, the website will dupe the customers' money. It is advisable not to buy anything from this website.