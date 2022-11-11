Is Alonso Store Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Reviews!

Is Alonso Store Scam or Legit? If you want to know the informative details on the lawfulness of Alonso shop, kindly read the post below.

Want to buy high-quality olive oils? You can shop it from the Alonso shop which is famous in Spain and the United States. But, Is Alonso Store Scam or Legit? Our team has provided all valuable explanations on the Alonso shop. Please check this out so that you can make a wise decision.

Source: dodbuzz.com

Read The Legitimacy Of Alonso

Trust Factor : The factor determined based on trust is 86 percent. So, it got a good trust factor. Hence, we can partially rely on it.

Registrar : NIC Chile is the registrar of Alonso.

Enrollment Date: The Alonso Store was created on July 6, 2020. The Alonso shop’s life expectancy is of two years.

Expiry Date: July 6, 2024, is the expiration date of the Alonso Shop.

Shopper’s Reviews: There are no relevant Alonso Store Reviews available on the official store. No online review sites have reviewed this site.

Missed Data : The Alonso Store has not mentioned their return, shipping, and payment options.

Data Security: The website uses the safest protocol to transfer data. It uses HTTPS protocol.

Social Media: The Alonso Shop is unavailable on any social media platform.

Brief of Alonso Shop

Alonso shop claims to produce the best quality virgin olive oils. The collection of virgin olive oils is quite expensive to afford. But, they maintain their standards.

Extra Virgin Olive Oils

Preservatives

Balsamic vinegar

Accessories

Skin-care

Specifications determined in Is Alonso Store Scam or Legit

URL : https://alonsostore.cl/

Email Id: ventas@alonsoliveoil.com

Location Details: Chile, Emilio Vaisse 741, Ñuñoa – RM

Phone Number: +56 9 8156 0212

Return Policy: The return policy is missing from the layout.

Shipping Policy: The website has not provided its shipping policy.

Checkout Modes: They have not mentioned the payment modes.

Positive Highlights

Free shipping is offered on products above $25,000.

All the contact details are available.

Negative Highlights

All the policies and their sections are missing.

No social media accounts are found.

Alonso Store Reviews

The store is not available on any social media platforms. One page is found for the Alonso store on Facebook but it does not seem its official page. It means that this is not a popular online store. Moreover, they have varieties of products but none of their products are opinionated on any online site. There are zero customer reviews on their official website too. The website lacks mention of its policies. All such details make it a suspicious website. Also, you can read about the safety measure to prevent credit card scams.

Final Summary

Wrapping up this post on Is Alonso Store Scam or Legit, we have found that the website was registered around two years ago in July. The trust factor is also good. So, it seems to be a trusted store but kindly check other factors and then decide. Moreover, you can check the PayPal Scamming details here.

