Is Amberfind Legit (Dec 2021) Get Detailed Reviews Now!

In this article, we have mentioned facts about a recently launched website, about which customers from many countries, including the United Kingdom, are eager to know.

Is Amberfind Trustworthy?

Please find some facts about this website that we fetched via our research from the Internet. These particulars will help you know whether the site is legitimate.

Website Age – The portal is two months old, as the developers created it on 14-09-2021

Website Trust Score – 2%, which falls under the category of a Very Bad Trust Index.

Alexa Rank – This portal does not have any ranking in the Alexa database.

Missing Specifications – The website lacks sorting and filtering options.

Customer Reviews – There is no section on the website where buyers can post their Amberfind Reviews or any other feedback about the items they purchase.

Social Media Connections – The website does not have any social media links.

Contact Information – The contact address and telephone number belong to another company, not the website. Moreover, that company’s name is openly mentioned on the Contact Us page as the developers have pasted the address along with the watermark.

Web Design – The website’s design is improper as the shipping details are included in the FAQ section instead of the policy wordings.

The above facts strongly indicate this website is suspicious, solving your query Is Amberfind Legit to a great extent.

What is Amberfind?

Amberfind is an online e-commerce store that sells decorative items for Christmas like showpieces, lamps, etc. The platform also provides clothing items like coats, tops, trousers, etc. In addition, you can also find pet supplies and other houseware on this site.

Specifications

Portal Type – An electronic commerce portal that deals with Christmas décor items, clothing items, houseware, pet supplies, beauty products, etc.

Portal Address – https://www.amberfind.com/

Contact Address – 1st Floor, Beaconsfield, Msam-40, Junction-2, A355 Beaconsfield, Windsor Drive, Bucking Hampshire, HP9-2SE, England. (This Address pertains to another company, which reaffirms your opinions regarding Is Amberfind Legit ).

Telephone Number – (+44) 772-359-8988

E-mail Id – support@amberfind.com

Social Media Linking – Unavailable

Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions – Mentioned

Shipping Details – No fixed time for shipment is declared.

Return and Refund Information – Buyers can return items within 14 days from receipt. The developers have not mentioned any timeframe for processing the refunds.

Products’ Price – Mentioned in GBP.

Payment Options – PayPal and credit or debit cards of Visa, Discover, Amex, etc.

Sorting and Filtering Options – Absent

Advantages

High-quality images are available, along with the product descriptions.

The team has stated all legal points under the Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Disadvantages Elucidating Is Amberfind Legit

The pop-up notifications about the recent purchases on the bottom-right corner of the webpage rather interfere with the surfing. Moreover, it is too frequent to be genuine.

The website lacks essential features such as customer reviews, sorting and filtering options, etc.

The designers have not mentioned any timeline for shipping the products, which gives a vague impression about the services.

Buyers will find it difficult to trust this portal as it lacks social media connections, which is an important parameter nowadays.

The contact information belongs to another company whose name appears in the copied and pasted section on the Contact Us page.

Amberfind Reviews

We could not find any information or customer reviews about this website like Trustpilot, Quora, Reddit, etc. This shows that buyers did not purchase items from this website as it is too new to trust. Also, there is no separate section on the website where customers can post the product reviews, so we could not get any information. Therefore, please know how to Get Your Money-Back From PayPal Scammers in the event of any unpleasant circumstance.

Conclusion

This write-up suggests that this website is suspicious and answers your query regarding Is Amberfind Legit.

