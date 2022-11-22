Is Amongthemus Com Scam Or Legit {Nov} Check Reviews!

This article provides full details about the shopping portal and its products to understand Is Amongthemus com Scam or Legit. Follow our blog to know further.

Is Amongthemus.com a Trustworthy web portal?

Before shopping for something, it is essential that customers should go through all the details about the shopping site. Listed below are certain points to understand its legitimacy:

The start of the webpage: The web portal was developed on 07/11/2022.

Address of the web portal: No details about the website address are available.

Alexa global ranking: The Alexa global rank of the web portal is #7633492

Email Address worthiness: According to Amongthemus com Reviews , it has shared a valid email address amongthemus@gmail.com .

Trust Score: The trust score of the web portal is bad, only 1%.

Duplicate content rate: No data about the duplicate content found.

Social media presence: It has logos of Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, etc., on its website.

What is Amongthemus.com?

This is an online shopping web portal. It deals mainly in Women’s clothes and foot wears. It has a wide collection of the latest design of clothes such as jumpsuits, Rompers, Hem Pocket Pants, Plus size dresses, Party dresses, Sandals, Backless dresses, Maxi dresses, Casual dresses, Formal dresses, etc. But since it deals in the online webpage, it is essential to note Is Amongthemus com Scam or Legit.

Specifications of Amongthemus.com:

The web portal’s URL – Amongthemus.com

The beginning of the webpage – The web portal was developed on 07/11/2022.

The Expiration date of the website – The expiration date of the web portal is 07/11/2023.

Phone number- No detail about the phone number of the website is available.

Location of the web portal – There is no information about the website’s address.

Social site logos – It has logos of Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, etc., on its website.

Time for shipping- It takes 3-8 days to deliver the order under express shipping.

Name of the web developer- No information about the web developer is available to know Is Amongthemus com Scam or Legit .

Free Shipping service: The web portal allows free worldwide shipping on all its products.

Policy on Return: It allows a 14 days’ return service on its products.

Refund Service – It provides a refund to the buyer’s real payment mode.

Exchange on Orders – No details on the exchange of the order is available.

Charges on Return– Customers are liable for the return shipping fees.

Non-Returnable products- There is no information about non-returnable products.

Order Cancel details- The order can be canceled before the order is shipped to the customer.

Payment Gateways – Visa, Master card, Amex, etc.

Positive aspects to know Is Amongthemus com Scam or Legit:

It allows easy return service on its products.

It provides free shipping on its products.

It has given various options for making payments.

It has shared its email address for better customer service.

It allows cancellation service on its orders.

Negative aspects of Amongthemus.com:

It has not given any details about its office address that is necessary.

It has not shared any information about its owner that is required.

It charges a fee from the customer on order return.

It has not shared its phone number for customer service.

Amongthemus com Reviews:

There are no reviews from the customer for its products. The Web portal has an Alexa rank of around #7633492. At the same time, no reviews are available on social platforms and online websites. Here buyers should note- Get Your cash Back From Paypal if Scammed.

Summing up:

The webpage does not have much experience in online selling. The web portal has a bad Trust score. Furthermore, there are no reviews on social sites and online web portals. The web portal seems doubtful, and buyers should be careful about such shopping websites. Buyers should follow– Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam

