Is AprilSales Scam {April} Read An Honest Review Here!

Our research on Is AprilSales Scam reveals the true colors of the website. You will learn about the features, legitimacy, pros and cons.

Are you looking for affordable clothes online? If your answer is yes, let us introduce you to the AprilSales shop. AprilSales offers a variety of apparel and footwear at a low price. People from Spain, Netherlands, France, and the United States can order their products from AprilSales. This post named Is AprilSales Scam will reveal the legitimacy, features, and description.

If you are interested in buying anything from this shop, then please spare a few minutes to analyze this shop.

Legitimacy details of AprilSales

AprilSales sells a variety of apparel, shoes, and accessory for both men and women. Their products are of good quality and are budget-friendly. Their variety of products is quite impressive, but before you purchase anything from an e-commerce website, you should always ensure that the website is safe and secure. Let us understand the legitimacy of this website through various AprilSales Reviews.

AprilSales is renowned, so we can say that this website can be secure. However, one should always be careful while sharing personal information with unknown websites.

Hence, it is important to read the necessary details of this website. The following are some of the legitimacy details of this website.

Website creation : This website was registered on 14th April 2022. It suggests that this website is less than 1 month old.

Registrar : This website was registered by NameSilo, LLC

Privacy policy : Privacy policy, shipping, and delivery policy are mentioned in the website’s layout.

Trust rate : AprilSales has a very poor trust score of 1%, which makes this website highly suspicious, and hence the doubt arises Is AprilSales Scam ?

Social accounts : AprilSales has no social media accounts.

Data security : The protocol used in the website was not found, which is bad because we can’t fully ensure if the website is safe or not.

Buyer’s feedback : We could not find any reviews on the app’s official website. However, we found one review on online review sites which gave a 1-star rating to the website, which is not good feedback and makes this website a little skeptical.

Missing information : The website’s phone number was missing. However, the email address and location were accessible.

Brief on Is AprilSales Scam?

AprilSales is an e-commerce website that sells a collection of clothes and shoes for both men and women. They offer premium quality products at an affordable price. They have a great variety of products. The following is the list of products offered by them:

Clothes

Watches

Hats

Bags

Face masks

Features of AprilSales

Purchase clothes from https://www.aprilsales.com/

Address: 71 Shelton Street, Convent Garden, London, England, WC2H 9JQ

The phone number is not provided on the website.

Email address: Julsubstra66829@gmail.com

The payment policy or the methods of payment was not mentioned on the website.

With our research on Is AprilSales Scam , No reviews were found on the shop’s official website.

The return and refund policy is not mentioned on the website.

Shipping policy: the orders are shipped within 7-9 business days and are delivered within 3-4 days.

Positive points

Location and email address were found on the website

They offer affordable and good quality products

Negative points

The phone number was not found on the website

There were no reviews on the official website. But, single review was found on online review site.

There is no return and refund policy.

The social media accounts of the website were not found

AprilSales Reviews

There were no reviews found on the shop’s official website. And other than the official website, there was 1 rating found on the online review site where the user gave one star rating to the website which represents that this website cannot be trusted completely. Also, the phone number and social media accounts were not available. But other than that email address and location of the shop was found. Buyers can take a look at credit card scams via this post.

Conclusion

This website is less than 1 month old; hence it can be highly doubtful. Also, the trust score of this website is as low as 1%, which raises the question Is AprilSales Scam. Additionally, buyers can take the following steps to avoid PayPal scammers. So we are not recommending it. Please visit this page to know more about Clothing.

Was this post about AprilSales helpful in understanding the legitimacy of the website? Please let us know in the comment section below.