Is Aqsale Scam Or Legit {Oct} Check Reviews Here!

Is Aqsale Scam or Legit? This post will answer all the relevant questions on the permissibility of the Aqsale shop.

Do you want to buy white half-sleeved T-shirts? If yes, kindly explore the Aqsale shop in the United States. But, before that, you must check: Is Aqsale Scam or Legit? We have discussed all the important details on the authenticity of the Aqsale shop. So, you can take guidance from this shop to know its permissibility. Kindly read this post till the end.

Read The Permissibility!

Trust Count: Aqsale got a one percent trust factor. The readers should be well aware of the trustability of online shops.

Registration Date : September 20, 2022, is the creation date of the Aqsale shop. It was discovered recently.

Registrar: Hostinger, UAB; HOSTINGER.COM is the registrar of the Aqsale shop.

Expiry Date: Aqsale domain will expire on September 20, 2023.

Customer Views: No valuable Aqsale Reviews are present online or in the official store.

Brief of Aqsale

Aqsale shop got some utility items for men and women. They sell:

Undergarments

Facemask

White half-sleeve t-shirt

Socks

Specifications

URL : https://www.aqsale.com/

Email Id: servicecenter@familycustomer.com; yogmhums@qtbrowser.com

Address Details : A map is provided for location details.

Phone Number: Unavailable.

Return Policy : Free global returns apply to all orders.

Shipping Policy: The orders deliver within 7-9 days.

Payment Methods: Missing

Positive Points

Discounts like 50 percent off are available in the store.

Free shipping on orders more than $35.

Negative Points

Social media and online reviews are absent.

Email is not made with the website’s original name.

Aqsale Reviews

This website does not look popular because it has no reviews on the official store’s collection. Moreover, no online review portal has shared any relevant reviews on this website. At the same time, we checked the social media presence but did not find its availability on social networks. We have also found that their email address is not made from the website’s official name. Thus, customers need to be careful with Credit Card Scammers as online sites can misuse your data.

Final Verdict

Summing up this post on Is Aqsale Scam or Legit, we have found that the shop was discovered twenty days ago and got a one percent trust rate. Aqsale seems to be a suspicious domain, and one should stay alert from PayPal Scammers and not share any credentials.

