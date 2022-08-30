Is Assembly Label Scam {Aug 2022} Find Out Reviews!

Here is complete information about Assembly Lebel’s online stores. Moreover, there is a complete answer for those who think – Is Assembly Label Scam?

Are you searching for a website with modern clothing and lifestyle products created from high-quality resources that feel naturally deluxe? Here, you will get to know about Assembly Label and its various information.

The business provides services to New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, etc. There are many people who don’t trust online stores, and many are afraid to try different stores. Therefore, in this article, we are going to know Is Assembly Label Scam or not?

Is Assembly Label’s Online Platform Legit?

Assembly Label’s Domain’s Facts: Assembly Label’s official site was created on March 2nd, 2013. The domain name for Assembly Label was registered over 9 years ago. Moreover, the domain will be expired on March 2nd, 2015.

The Domain Name of Assembly Label’s web Page: The platform’s domain is https://assemblylabel.com/

Internal Rank: Assembly Label’s official site’s worldwide rank is 28.5.

Scoring for Trust: Assembly Label has an 86% trust index.

Social media presence: The platform is available on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

Customer Review: Customer reviews play a crucial role in making brand value. There are no Assembly Label Reviews found in the trusted source.

What Is Assembly Label?

Clothing company Assembly Label was founded in Sydney by talented designers Damien Horan and Daniel Oliver. The two just entered the realm of women’s fashion after the popularity of their men’s collection.

The idea behind Assembly Label was to provide well-made products that captured Australia’s laid-back, coastal lifestyle. Assembly Label, established in 2011 and has since opened more locations, is doing well despite the alleged “death of retail.”

If you need to know about any website, the best method is to check their reviews. Similarly, to know more about Is Assembly Label Scam? or not, you can check Its trust score.

Specifications of Assembly Label:

Website URL: https://assemblylabel.com/

Email ID: enquiries@assemblylabel.com

Payment Methods: Credit cards, Paypal, Afterpay, Zip Pay and Assembly Label Gift Cards. With Assembly Label’s Afterpay interest-free payment option, you may purchase items immediately, enjoy them, and then pay for them over four weekly installments.

Shipping Conditions: Australia Post ships out every purchase within 3-5 business days. Most orders are filled from their Sydney distribution center,. But, depending on supplies, your purchase may be divided and filled in parts at other places.

Additional taxes if customers purchase something through Assembly Label. Many people ask – Is Assembly Label Scam ?

Return Policy: The platform wants you to be entirely happy with their products. Therefore, they will gratefully accept returns on all full-priced products that are unused, in unwashed condition, and with tags attached within 60 days of delivery.

Location: Head Office of Assembly Label is A12, 36 Morley Avenue, Rosebery NSW 2018, Australia.

Pros of Assembly Label Online Store:

As per the analysis, the website Is 86% trusted.

Provide quality products to Its customer.

Cons of Assembly Label Online Store:

Assembly Labels’s refunds are reduced by $7.95 to cover the price of the return label.

Customers have to pay for customs duties and import taxes.

Assembly Label Reviews:

Assembly Label has been in business for about 10 years, which shows that the business is doing very well. Customers have already purchased many pairs of goods due to its online popularity, which has rapidly increased sales.

Assembly Label takes pleasure in producing valuable goods that have an air of carefree elegance. The brand’s line up with its simple aesthetic, timeless designs, and restrained color schemes.

Still, many customers complain about the late delivery or quality of the product, but these are rare cases. Therefore, the question arises in the customer’s mind Is Assembly Label Scam? For delayed shipping, the site also mentioned it all orders are shipped out via Australia Post within 3-5 business days. There can be delays with this.

Conclusion:

Assembly Lebel got so much praise from their customers for their quality and customer policy. But, no reviews are available over trusted sources. Also, it received complaints. So, try staying away from Assembly Label for now.

