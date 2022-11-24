Is Awakencheerful Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews!

The article presents the details to clarify whether the website Is Awakencheerful Scam or Legit? Read the article before investing.

The Christmas season has come, and people love to present gifts to their dear ones. Decorating houses is a way to celebrate our festive mood. Do you search for a website where you can find your necessities along with Christmas gifts? Have you ever come across the website Awakencherful.com? Then, we love to inform you about the site.

Aakencheerful.com portal loves to serve the people of the United States. The company has existed in the market for the past two years.

Let us enlighten you with details to clarify: Is Awakencheerful Scam or Legit? Go through the specifications mentioned below.

Legitimacy

Portal Age: The website age is two years old. (Developed date: 26 th October 2020)

Alexa Ranking : The portal has cored rank of 611954.

Portal Trust Score: The website has earned an excellent trust score of 86%.

Social Media Connection: There are some negative reviews found on social media with overall rating 1.0.

Copied Content: The content present on the official website is copied and fake. The content available is the same as many other fake websites.

Customer Reviews : In the portal, only one product has earned reviews. But no other products have any Awakencheerful Reviews . We found some negative reviews online and social media sites.

Contact Address Legitimacy: The contact address mentioned on the official website is fake, and the exact address is available on many scam portals.

Owner Information: There is no information available about the owner of the company.

Policies: The website needs to mention clear information about the return and exchange policies.

We have informed you of some specified details of the website. Still, there are more details not exposed. Let us try to summarise a few more. After some research, we mentioned more information in the below section to clarify whether: Is Awakencheerful Scam or Legit?

About Awakencheerful.com

Awakencheerful.com is an online portal that sells different kinds of products with low cost and high-quality products. The outlet claims to deliver the products on time mentioned at the time of order. We find other products like Christmas gifts, gardening products, protective masks, pest repellents, different fashion bras and bra shapewear, and many more.

We shall now explore a few more legitimate points.

Specifications

Website Type: It is an e-commerce portal that sells products like deep-cut fashion bras, Christmas gifts, pest repellents, masks, shoes and many more domestic products.

Keep reading further to learn more details to evaluate the website: Is Awakencheerful Scam or Legit?

Website Address: https://www.awakencheerful.com/

E-mail Id : support@awakencheerful.com

Phone Number: The contact number mentioned is fake.

Contact Address: The contact address mentioned needs to be corrected.

Sort and filter option: not present.

Products Price: AUD, GBP, INR, USD, EUR, CAD, MXN, NZD, CNY, JPY, ARS, BRL, RUB, KRW, UYU.

Shipping and Delivery Policies: There needs to be a clear policy available about the delivery and shipping of products.

Payment Options: Payment is made through various gateways like Paypal, Visa, Amex, Master Card, and Diners club.

We can find positives and drawbacks are present for every company. Let us look at the pros and cons to estimate the legitimacy.

Pros to prove: Is Awakencheerful Scam or Legit?

The website is secured with HTTPS protocol for safety.

An authorized payment gateway is available.

Products are available at different product prices.

A vast number of products are present.

Cons

The identity of the founder has yet to be revealed.

The contact address mentioned is not valid, and the number is fake.

Customer reviews are available only for one product on the whole site leaving the rest of them.

Absence of social media links on the website.

There is no filter option present for the consumer’s convenience.

The content present on the official website is copied and fake.

Awakencheerful reviews

Awakencheerful.com still needs to earn the buyer’s opinion of the products. Despite the trust score, we find negative feedback of the site on social media platforms like Facebook. Also find negative reviews online with overall rating of 2.0. Hence, we suggest you have detailed research before investing. Additionally, click here to Know More About Credit Card scams.

Conclusion

We shared you details on site’s legitimacy above. It has some negative reviews online and social media with trust score of 86%. We recommend it for experienced users only. Additionally, click here to Know More About Paypal scams.

Is the article helpful? Comment below.

Is Awakencheerful Scam or Legit -FAQS

Q1. What is Awakencheerful.com?

It is an e-retailer website for domestic products and women’s innerwear.

Q2. Is Awakencheerful Scam or Legit?

No, the website seems fake.

Q3. What is the payment mode?

Payment is secured through Amex, Visa, Master card, Diners Club, Pay pal and Discover.

Q4. What about the shipping policy?

There needs to be more information available.

Q5. What about the return and exchange policy?

No precise information is available.

Q6. Who is the owner of the company?

The owner’s identity is hidden.