Is Backpacksaleus Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Honest Reviews!

This article highlights the truth regarding the products offered by the newly developed site to know, Is Backpacksaleus Scam or Legit?

Do you want some gifts which is customized and unique? Are you still searching the store to purchase? If yes, do not be tense; we will help you to find an exclusive store that will customize your item as per your wish.

Individuals from the United States have varied options of stores to purchase gifts. However, it is not unique. So, Backpacksaleus introduced a store that provides customized products for every sport, profession, and more. Though, Is Backpacksaleus Scam or Legit?

Find Backpacksaleus trustworthiness details:

The domain date was designed on 15th November 2022. The site is just 17 days old.

The trust mark for this site is only one percent, and it is the poorest score acquired.

The site will expire within one year (Date: 5th November 2023).

The Alexa ranking of this site is not accessible.

The portal owner is not stated.

The site displays the section on customer feedback. However, Backpacksaleus Reviews is zero.

No ratings for any items are displayed on the site.

This portal is linked with various social communication sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Unfortunately, all these sites are redirected to the incorrect platform.

Track your order facility is offered by entering the Order number.

Policies available on the sites are terms of service, shipping, return, and privacy. All of these are explained and are understandable.

? Find the justification more precisely in the below section.

Details About Backpacksaleus to determine: Is Backpacksaleus Scam or Legit?

Backpacksaleus offers customized items to customers of varied fields. It includes buyers from all professions, hobbies, sports, and more. The buyers can gift these items to anyone with a unique product. They make available varied products that the buyers can design according to their wishes.

Some items on the site are back straps, card holders, wallets, keychains, fashion tops, skirts, lanyards, and more.

Before you are excited to purchase any of these items, do get the entire detail further.

Is Backpacksaleus Scam or Legit: Catch Facts of Specifications!

Website URL: https://backpacksaleus.shop/ Official Location: Not addressed

Official communication number: Not specified

Email contacting details: Not specified

The items are delivered worldwide without any money over the purchase of 70 $

Customer service days are mentioned as Monday to Saturday.

Contacting time as per US time is 21:00 to 6:00, Australia is 11:00 to 20:00, and UK time is 2:00 to 11:00.

Return is acceptable in fourteen days.

Refunds will be provided after a thorough inspection of the returned products.

Delivery details of the product are not specified.

Discount of 75 % on all the products.

Payments methods are not specified.

Pros for Backpacksaleus Reviews

The products are provided at a discounted price.

The store avail with unique items with a customized option.

The product can be returned in 14 days if not satisfied.

Cons

The Domain name of Backpacksaleus redirects the site to the Loungefly portal.

We found many sentences that needed to be completed, in the shipping policy and privacy policy.

No communication information is provided.

The portal is recently designed.

Zero customer feedback.

Feedback from customer

Backpacksaleus failed to grab the feedback from their clients. Hence, it is evident that the portal had yet to gain the limelight in the market.

Moreover, we have yet to get any Backpacksaleus Reviews from other genuine platforms. Click on this to get more details regarding PayPal scam-protecting tips.

The Concluding Summary

Backpacksaleus is a newly launched portal in the market. We do not suggest you purchase any items from this site. It is because of its low trust score, absenteeism of communication details, and customer reviews.

Hence, refrain from investing time by attracting the wrong claims and discounts. Get some customizable products from these stores

Have you experienced any scams? Share with us in the comments. Furthermore, learn the safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

Is Backpacksaleus Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q.1 Is their customer support available for this portal?

No

Q.2 How many days of return is acceptable?

14 days

Q.3 Where is the store located?

The store’s official location is hidden.

Q.4 Can the client track the purchased order?

Yes

Q.5 Is the social platform active?

No

Q.6 How much time does the store take to deliver the product?

It is not mentioned.

Q.7 What type of feedback does the customer offer for the products?

No feedback was received.