Is Barnplant Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Customer Reviews!

Is Barnplant Legit?

Barnplant Creation— 8th-October-2022 at 7:00:00.

Portal Age— Two months and six days old.

Last updated on— 3rd-December-2022 at 7:00:00.

Barnplant Expiry— 8th-October-2023 at 7:00:00.

Portal life expectancy— expires in nine months and twenty-six days.

Alexa Ranking— Barnplant gained a zero Alexa rank.

Threat Profile— 73%(high).

Malware Score— 73%(high).

Spam Score— 18%(high).

Phishing Score— 40%(high).

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 38%.

Domain Authority— Barnplant gained a terrible score of 1/100.

SSL Status— IP 47.47.88.32.236 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 85 days.

Trust Score— an awful 1%.

Business ranking— a poor 14.9%.

Place of origin— Arizona, USA.

Connection Security— Barnplant uses a secured HTTPS connection.

Barnplant Reviews on Status of Blacklisting— Barnplant is not blacklisted.

Owner’s Identity and Contact— Liyun FAN is the director, but his contact information is hidden using the services of PrivacyGuardian.org LLC.

Contact person— unspecified.

Social relations— Barnplant is not present on social media.

Brief:

Barnplant stole all the content of barnblade.com, including its content, website design, products, images, discount terms, policies, etc. The mission statement of Barnplant is also copied, generic, and redundant, which can be applied to many types of websites selling any products.

Barnplant.com sells:

Home decors, Outdoor chairs, Furniture, Camera drones, and Lighting.

Features determining Is Barnplant Scam or Legit:

Buy home decor, furniture, and gadgets at— https://barnplant.com.

Price— starts from $9.97 to $69.97.

Physical Address— Meledo Company Limited, #372 Southampton Row, Great London-WC1B SHJ, UK. Found to be genuine, as per company# 11736866.

Social media Links—unspecified

Phone (or) WhatsApp number— Only the contact number is given as 442086385417.

The email address— support@barnblade.com was found to be genuine.

Store locator— Barnplant only sells online.

Customer reviews and blogs— Customer reviews are supported on Barnplant.

Terms and Conditions and Privacy policy— present, but plagiarized on Barnplant.

Order processing time—T wo business days.

Delivery timeline— Seven to twenty business days.

Tracking— Not possible on Barnplant.

Shipping Policy— Barnplant ships internationally. Accounted to check Barnplant Reviews .

Carriers— FedEx, Lao Post Express, DHL, SF Express, USPS, and China Post.

Cancellation Policy— unspecified.

Cancellation fee— not applicable.

Return Policy— 14 days to return an order.

Restocking fee— no fee.

Refund Policy— Once refunds are approved, it is credited to the original mode of payment within 30 days.

Pros:

All the products sold on Barnplant are unique and beautiful

Barnplant supports free shipping on orders above $49.99

A discount of up to 50% is offered at Barnplant

An additional 20% discount is offered on purchasing two quantities of the same item

Detailed product descriptions, images, and specifications were included on Barnplant

Cons determining Is Barnplant Scam or Legit:

Barnplant.com sells only sixteen items

Unrealistic discounts are offered at Barnplant

Poor inventory control and logic of Barnplant allowing users to order infinite quantities of the same product

The registrar of Barnplant is popular for registering many scamming websites

Poor UI of Barnplant without filtering and sorting options

Customers Reviews:

Three website reviews and seven YouTube reviews of barnplant.com suggest that it is a scam. Product reviews on barnplant.com are yet to be rated. As barnplant.com takes PayPal payments, please read about PayPal scams to avoid fraud. No delivery acknowledgement was posted by any customer, considered to check Is Barnplant Scam or Legit.

Conclusion:

Barnplant.com was registered in the USA, however its head office is registered in China, a high-risk country. Barnplant.com holds risk to user data due to high phishing, malware, threat, and suspicion scores. Barnplant.com gained terrible Alexa, DA, business, and Trust scores. Hence, Barnplant.com seems a scam. As Barnplant.com takes credit card payments, please read about credit card scams to avoid fraud.

Is Barnplant Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q.1 What is the Country of Origin(CoO) of Barnplant.com?

Barnplant.com was registered in USA. Its head office is in China with a different address, but the same company number, and Meledo Company Limited is also registered in the UK with the address mentioned earlier.

Q.2 What are the exchange terms on Barnplant.com?

Barnplant did not specify exchange policies.

Q.3 What is the Mode of Payment at Barnplant?

Via MasterCard, MastroCard, PayPal, Amex, and Visa in 25 global currencies.

Q.4 Does Barnplant.com supports newsletters subscription?

Yes. .

Q.5 Does Barnplant.com include the help sections?

No.