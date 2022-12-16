Is Batonburn Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Customer Reviews!

People seeking information abou Is Batonburn Scam or Legit can check out this post to learn about its authenticity. So, keep scrolling.

Are you still looking for sites selling Christmas outfits? If your shopping is not over yet, then you can search for Batonburn stores in the United States. However, you should check: Is Batonburn Scam or Legit? The readers are trying their best to gather details on the legitimacy of the Batonburn store. If you are one of them, then read this post once to know every detail.

Read Legitimacy Of Batonburn Store!

Trust Rate: We found only a 1% score based on the trustability of the Batonburn store. Our team does not recommend this shopping site.

Registrar: NameSilo, LLC, is the registrar of the Batonburn store.

Creation Dat e: November 13, 2022, is the enrollment date of the Batonburn store. The enrollment date reveals that it was founded one month ago.

Expiration Date : The store’s registration will expire on November 13, 2023.

Shopper’s Opinion : There is an absence of Batonburn Reviews on the review portals. The website did not have customer reviews on the official domain also.

Missed Information: The store did not have the owner’s details mentioned on its site.

Data Protection: The shopper’s data is secured and protected from any fraud via the HTTPS server. But, kindly check other factors to know its legitimacy.

Social Sites: Its presence on social media networks is zero. The Batonburn store seems to be uncherished.

Brief of Batonburn Store!

One can shop various sweatshirts and long sleeve t-shirts for Christmas celebrations. They have products like:

Long Sleeve Christmas T-shirt

Sweatshirt Merry Christmas

Wine Print Christmas T-shirt

Women’s Leopard Sweatshirt

Specifications examined in Is Batonburn Scam or Legit!

URL: https://batonburn.com/

Email Id: support@batonburn.com

Telephone Number: +1 (250) 555-5555

Location Details: UK, Great London, Southampton Row 372, WC1B SHJ

The website does not have any shopper reviews online. Its official store is also deprived of customer reviews.

Return Policy: The unsatisfied customers can mail their return request within two weeks of receiving the parcel.

Payment Options: PayPal, Visa, American Express, Maestro, MasterCard, etc.

Shipping Policy: Shipping time is 7 to 20 days.

Positive Highlights

Free delivery on products $29 and above.

Chat support service is available 24 hours.

Negative Highlights

Customer feedback is absent from the online site.

Accounts on social networking platforms are missing.

Batonburn Reviews

The online store deals in various Christmas outfits. But, these outfits are not reviewed on the review portals available online. It is important to check the reviews on the online servers as it gives you proof of their authenticity. The official domain is deprived of trusted customer opinions. We have also checked the social accounts on various social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, etc. But, it does not have a presence on any of these social media sites. Thus, we can say that it is not a trustworthy shopping site. Is Batonburn Scam or Legit? No, it is not a trustworthy website. The senders should start researching the ways to get money back if scammed via Credit Card.

Final Thoughts

Summing up this post, the store was registered one month ago. The trustability of this site is poor as the site got a 1% score. This shopping site seems to be inappropriate for shopping. You must go through some ways to get a refund from PayPal Scam. Also, if you want to shop or read more information on Christmas check it out here.

Would you shop from the Batonburn store? Kindly share your reaction to the legitimacy of this store.

Is Batonburn Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Question

Q.1 Was the continuance of the Batonburn trustworthy?

Ans. No, based on its poor continuance of one month, we cannot believe this online shopping store.

Q.2 Does the Batonburn shop get social media accounts?

Ans. No, it does not have an account on any social media platforms.

Q.3 Did the Batonburn store get a good trust rate?

Ans. No, the online shopping site, Batonburn got a poor trust score.

Q.4 Did the store mention any of the contact details?

Ans. Yes, the website has mentioned all the contact information like email, location, and telephone number.

Q.5 Is Batonburn Scam or Legit?

Ans. The store looks uncherished and suspicious because it has poor legitimacy factors like a continuance, trust rate, etc.

Q.6 Have you seen any customer opinions on their products?

Ans. No, we have not seen the shopper’s opinions on their products.