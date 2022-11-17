Is Beaututu Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Get Reviews Here!

Please scroll down the below article and get the verified and well-researched facts on Is Beaututu Scam or Legit.

Are you searching for valuable creative items that are useful in regular life? If so, here in this article, we will discuss a website offering such valuable items.

People in the United States and the United Kingdom love using ultra-tech products. Beaututu offers this kind of useful high-tech gadget. But before you invest in this, we must check Is Beaututu Scam or Legit. To find the answer read this article to the last without skipping any section.

Is Beaututu A Legitimate Portal?

This portal was registered on 29th August 2022. So it has yet to complete its six months of age. This portal will also stop acting on 29th August 2023. So we can see this portal has one year of lifespan.

This portal has a 1% of trust score, which is quite disappointing for an outlet.

This portal also has received 58.1 out of 100 as the trust index.

There are many positive Beaututu Reviews present on the official website.

This portal has got 1398686 no position in the Alexa ranking.

The complete details of the owner are hidden in WHOIS.

The threat and phishing score for the site is 26 out of 100.

It has obtained 15 out of 100 as the malware score.

It has also received 1 out of 100 as the spam score.

We have seen positive and negative pointers in the above discussion for the portal. Let us check the details of the website to understand Is Beaututu Scam or Legit.

About the Portal

This portal offers new creative gadgets and items for the kitchen and household. The motto of this portal is to simplify the online shopping process so that customers can do the shopping easily.

This portal also offers products at low prices with quality assured. They also give assurance of specific privacy on the information shared with this portal.

The products we get from this portal are acupuncture earrings, wristbands, chest trainers, belly shaping patches, flower soap, essential oil, etc. Now we will check specific details to understand Is Beaututu Scam or Legit.

Specific Details

Portal Type: This is an online portal that sells multiple creative items.

Portal Address: https://www.beaututu.com/

Email Address: support@beaututu.com

Contact Address: No contact address is available unless email address.

Contact No: Unavailable

Shipping Policy: There are different shipping times for other countries. For instance, the standard shipping in the USA and Canada will usually take 2-4 weeks.

Return And Refund Policy: You can return the item within 30 days of receiving the products. The policy of refund is also available.

Social Media Connection: Available on Facebook

Payment Method: American Express, Apple pay, Google Pay, Paypal, Visa

Is Beaututu Scam or Legit? Positive Aspects To Find It

The valid HTTP protocol and IP address mean the shared data of the customers with this portal is safe.

This portal has an SSL certificate and WOT trustworthiness.

Many recent valuable items are available in this portal.

The articles are available at reasonable prices.

Reviews are present on the official website.

Spam is very low.

Negative aspects

Horrible trust score.

The lifespan of this portal is very short.

Alexa ranking is very high.

The trust index is also average.

Beaututu Reviews

On the official site of this portal, we have seen customers have given high ratings to most of the items of this portal. They also praise the products they purchased from here in the review section.

But unfortunately, no reviews are found from external sources. Additionally, refer here to get your money back from PayPal Scams.

Conclusion

From the above discussion, we can say the presence of positive feedback only on the official page can be a part of the internal reviewing system as no reviews are present on the trusted platforms. Also, too many negative factors are found for this portal. Also, check safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

Do you have anything to say? Please do it in the comment.

Is Beaututu Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q1. What is the creation date of this portal?

29th August 2022

Q2. What is the trust score of this portal?

1 %

Q3. Does Alexa provide any rank to this portal?

Yes, but the rank is too high.

Q4. Are there reviews present on the official website?

Yes

Q5. What is the spam score?

1 out of 100

Q6. What is the email address?

support@beaututu.com

Q7. Within how many days can you return the items?

Within 30 days, you can return the items.