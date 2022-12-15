Is Beckcora Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Read Reviews Here!

The below write-up will give you all the facts and help you grab all the facts to know, Is Beckcora Scam or Legit.

Are you looking for an online platform where you can get the best accessories for this coming Christmas Eve? Would you like to get a place from where you can get perfect outfits along with the supplements? Have you heard of the Beckcora platform? But how can you carry trendy outfits as winter approaches?

Shoppers from the United States are going crazy as this will be the 1st gathered festival after the pandemic lockdown. But still, you need to check, Is Beckcora Scam or Legit, before placing any order on this shopping site.

Find All Legitimacy Factors Here!

Domain Age: This website was registered only a month ago, on 17th October 2022.

Trust Score: This portal has received an abysmal ranking, i.e., 1%.

Owner’s Details: the owner’s details are entirely identified under WHOIS.

Domain expiry details: it will expire within a year, on 17th October 2023.

Trust index: It has received an average score, that is, 47.8 scores.

Social Media: Icons are present on Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest, but one can only make a news feed.

Website Popularity: It has received an inferior rank, i.e., 0.

Beckcora Reviews : Only positive reviews are present on the official site with 5-stars ratings, which seems suspicious.

HTTPS Protocol: A secure HTTPS connection is found.

Blacklist Detection: No such engine has detected this website

Proximity Value: It has gained 15 points against suspicious websites.

Threat & Malware scores: it has achieved 39 ranks for each section, a red alert indication.

Spam score: it contains a green mark for it, as it received only 3 points.

Check Beckcora Website Details!

This online platform sells trendy and selected winter women’s outfits. You can choose designable coats, shrugs, boots, and many stylish accessories. This portal believes in quality and the best services, so after-sales services are available as per the official site claim.

What is the current sale?

Get a surprise gift on orders above 79 USD.

Specifications: Is Beckcora Scam or Legit?

URL: https://www.beckcora.com

Email: beckcora@clothescl.com

Number: not present.

Company name: FADEL-BEATTY LIMITED

Company’s physical address: SUITE 10542, BALMORAL INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, ABBEYLANDS, NAVAN MEATH, C15 DD72, IRELAND (this is not a returning address).

Processing Time: 1-3 business days.

Shipping & Delivery Time: 20-30 business days.

Shipping cost: to get free shipping, customers must place an order for a minimum value of $39.

Return Policy: You can initiate a return within 14 days of delivery and fees has to be borne by the customer.

Refund: as soon as the product reaches the warehouse, an inspection will be carried on, and you will be notified of further details.

Payment methods: American Express, MasterCard, JCB, MASTERCARD, and VISA.

Customer support: under each product, customer support access has been available for WhatsApp and Live. You can also place a complaint request under the “Contact Us” section.

Pros of Beckcora Reviews

Present EMAIL ID and contact numbers.

A 14-day return policy is mentioned.

Presence of secure HTTPS connection.

No blacklist engine has detected this portal.

Presence of positive reviews on the official portal.

The owner’s details are identified with WHOIS.

Check Revealed Disadvantages!

The website was recently created.

Absence of reviews on an external platform.

Social media links are present only for making news feeds.

Return cost has to be borne by the customer.

To get free shipping, it is mandatory to place an order for 39$.

Check Detailed Beckcora Reviews!

Customer reviews are critical and crucial for any eCommerce portal. Positive reviews and excellent ratings are present on the official portal. But unfortunately, this platform lacks feedback on external portals. Also, social media icons present are only for giving news feeds. Therefore, one cannot access these links.

Additionally, click here to check how to protect yourself from ongoing PayPal scams.

Conclusion

This portal needs to get reviews on the external portal. Also, the official portal lacks many crucial details and authenticity. Therefore, please wait until it gains feedback from authentic customers and, till then, prefer any other legit portal for your online shopping.

What do you think about this shopping site? Please comment. Moreover, click here to check details for Credit Card Scams.

Is Beckcora Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q.1 What is the process to avail of free shipping?

The order value must be above 39 USD.

Q.2 In how many days can one initiate a return?

Within 14 days.

Q.3 Who will borne the return cost?

It has to be borne by the customer.

Q.4 Does any blacklist engine detect this platform?

No.

Q.5 Do external trust portals review this domain?

No.