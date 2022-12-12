Is Beekind Shop Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Honest Reviews!

Is Beekind Shop Scam or Legit analyzed a website selling themed jewelry items and presented its finding for online shoppers.

Do you want to support the mission of protecting bee colonies worldwide with every purchase of Jewelry items? Are you searching for website reviews on beekind.shop to check its legitimacy? Beekind.shop sells bracelets, jewelry, and necklaces to help its partner protect bee colonies and provide them with a better environment.

The Beekind website further claims that it offers customers in Australia and the United States a high-quality and tested product. Is Beekind Shop Scam or Legit has reviewed this store and enumerated its findings for shoppers.

Legit Details of Beekind Shop Website:

Domain age – Beekind domain was created on 28 th August 2020.

Alexa ranking – The Alexa rank for this site is 401064, a medium rank for an authentic portal.

Domain expiry – The domain will expire on 28 th August 2023.

Trust rating – Legit rating website has given a 60% trust score to the beekind store, a positive for the jewelry-selling portal.

Company address – The permanent address of the Beekind store is given on the contact us page of the store.

Authentic index – Beekind Shop Reviews trust index for this jewelry store is 88.8%, a positive sign for an authentic store.

Plagiarism – The text and image content of the website appears to be original and free of plagiarism.

Customer reviews – Customer feedback for products sold on this site is available on the public reviews platform.

Social media platform – Beekind.shop store has a well-developed social media presence and has accounts on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Owner’s detail: The details of the owner are not given at the beekind.shop platform .

What is the Beekind.shop Web Portal?

Beekind.shop is an online store that sells jewelry items the customers in Australia and the United States. According to Is Beekind Shop Scam or Legit findings, some parts of the sale proceeding on this platform will go into developing bee colonies in North America.

The portal also writes a Bee blog to help farmers and people in the bee industry get awareness about the co-existence of sustainable agriculture and bee colonies. The website also runs promotional campaigns on various occasions to attract shoppers to its platform. Some of the jewelry items sold on the portal are listed below.

Bundles

Sunflower Theme

Bee Theme Jewelry

Silver and gold style jewelry

Gift cards

Bracelet with notes.

Necklaces

Is Beekind Shop Scam or Legit Features for the Website?

Domain name – beekind.shop

Address of Website – https://www.beekind.shop

Contact number – + 1 (484) 341-3927

Company address – 1130 W Chestnut St, # 1558 Union, NJ 07083 USA

E-mail address – info@beekind.shop

Shipping policy – Delivery time is 8-12 days for shipping within the country.

Return time – 30 days

Refund time – 4 weeks from the day product is returned.

Payment options – Amazon Pay, G Pay, PayPal, Debit and Credit cards, etc.

Newsletter – Available.

Discount – Available

Advantages of the Jewelry Store:

The website has a high trust rating, a sign of a credible store.

A medium Alexa ranking for the site indicates decent traffic on its platform.

Is Beekind Shop Scam or Legit Disadvantages for Beekind shop Portal:

Owners detail is not present on the contact us page of the site.

Customer reviews on its platform could be fabricated.

Customer Reviews for Beekind.shop:

External reviews website has given a 4.9 rating to products sold on the beekind platform from 191 customer feedback. Most customers have given a 5-star rating for the internal review system of the site. Shoppers can know about PayPal order scams by clicking here.

Final verdict:

Most parameters like customer reviews, trust rating, and domain age favor the website .Have you purchased a product from beekind.shop? Please comment. Shoppers can learn about avoiding credit card scams by reading here.

Is Beekind Shop Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q.1 When was beekind.shop domain created?

Beekind.shop domain was created on 28th August 2020.

Q.2 What products are sold on beekind.shop portal?

Jewelry items like bracelets, rings, and necklaces are sold on beekind.shop store.

Q.3 How much is the discount website offering for the Holiday sale?

The website offers discounts of up to 50% on holiday sales.

Q.4 What is the trust rating for beekind.shop store?

Beekind.shop store has a trust score of 60%.

Q.5 What is the Alexa rank of the web portal beekind.shop?

Alexa website has given 401064 ranks to the beekind.shop portal.

Q.6 What are Beekind Shop Reviews for the website?

Beekind.shop has a rating of 4.9 from 191 shopper’s reviews.

Q.7 What is the mission of the beekind.shop portal?

Beekind shop was created with the mission to protect bee colonies across the world.