Is Beneal Store Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Read Reviews!

The write-up contains all the reliable information about Is Beneal Store Scam or Legit, giving you a clear vision of its reliability.

Do you want to clean your sofas, car, and other household items without more effort? So, here we are discussing a webpage l that offers a vast collection of cleaning tools at optimum cost. This webpage is gaining popularity in the United States.

But due to increasing online shopping scams, people are now more aware and want to realize Is Beneal Store Scam or Legit. Therefore, the following section will discuss all the webpage’s essential facts.

Beneal Store is an authentic shopping web page-

We are discussing here the essential points of the web page to check its authenticity. Let’s see-

Launch date -16th September 2022

This web page will diminish on 16th September 2023

Trust score- The web page has an inferior trust count of 2%.

Availability of social media icons- We did not get any social media icons on its login page.

Credible strategies- Buyers can use all the essential strategies to purchase safely.

Security of data- This web page is protected by HTTPS encryption.

Lack of detail- It is not stated its owner’s name.

Views of its clients- Beneal Store Reviews not found by the shoppers.

To study its valid points, we are unable to find its legitimacy.

What is Beneal.com Store?

It is an online retail platform that deals in the finest product, such as-

Home Cleaning Foam, Security Camera, Massage Oil, Car Windshield category with HOT SELLER

Home Cleaning Foam Cleaner Spray Mult,

Wireless Wifi Light Bulb Camera Security Camera

Car Windshield Cleaner and other miscellaneous products.

All the entire items come with standard quality, which is safe to use. The web page claims that all the foams and other cleaning tools are not made up of any harmful chemical reagents.

Mandatory facts of Beneal.com Store-

To get facts about Is Beneal Store Scam or Legit, consider researching its essential parameters to help determine legitimacy factors. Let’s check-

Web page URL- https://beneal.store/

Telephone number- Buyers can contact on 442086385417.

Email ID- zgofficialcustomerservice@gmail.com

Registered physical address- 372 Southampton Row, Great London, WC1B SHJ, United Kingdom.

Carriage strategy- Transit time is 20-45 days.

The strategy of return- Customers has the right to return their product within 14-days after receiving it.

Modes of installment- Visa, PayPal, Credit Card, etc.

To know exact information, whether it Is Beneal Store Scam or Legit, buyers can stay with its profit and losses.

Profits of Beneal Store –

Buyers can explore a variety of cleaning tools for various kinds of products.

All the products are safe to use and free from harmful chemicals.

You can read each policy through separate pages.

Losses of Beneal Store-

The online domain lacks contact detail and an authorized physical address.

Its social media web page is absent on social platforms.

In our findings, we got a poor trust score that is indicting it lacks popularity

Clients’ response toward its product is negligible.

The outcome from Beneal Store Reviews–

The online web page offers cleaning tools but lacks an advertisement strategy. That’s why online shoppers cannot find any single review from their clients.

The Final Verdict-

The web page lacks essential detail even though its trust count is not supporting its credibility. So, we are not sure about its legitimacy, so before going with it, do more study for legitimacy checking.

Is Beneal Store Scam or Legit-FAQs-

Q1. Is the Beneal store trustworthy?

No, as per our study, it seems suspicious.

Q2. Is it advertising its product on a social platform?

No, it has not created its promotional page on social media.

Q3. What kind of products does it sell?

It offers a vast collection of cleaning tools.

Q4. How much does its possess shipping cost?

It is not stated the actual shipping cost.

Q5. Does it offer worldwide shipping?

Yes, the store ships its products all over the world.

Q6. What kind of policies are offered by the web page?

The portal mentions all essential strategies.

Q7. Do buyers are getting any irrelevant price-off on its product?

No, it does not offer unusual price-off on its products.

Q8. Which regions don’t facilitate delivery?

Territories other than Canada, the US, and Australia do not promote shipping. Islands and remote places do not facilitate shipping.