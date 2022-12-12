Is Bertd Shop Scam Or Legit {Dec} Check Full Reviews!

Kindly read this post on Is Bertd Shop Scam or Legit to learn about the website’s features, legitimacy details, and positive and negative points.

Do you want to buy furniture? Are you thinking of purchasing furniture online? If yes, then you are on the right page. Bertd website of the United States sells various furniture and home décor products for various purposes. If you are keen to learn about the legitimacy and further details of Bertd shop, we will advise you to read this post on Is Bertd Shop Scam or Legit.

Essential details of Bertd’s website

Before you go ahead and explore the Bertd website, it is crucial to learn about some of the critical details about the website; some of the necessary details are listed below.

Website registration date : Bertd’s website was registered on 29 th November 2022, which means this website is not even a month old.

Registrar : GoDaddy.com LLC registered Bertd website

Trust score : The trust score of Bertd shop is 1% which makes this website highly risky

Social media platforms: We could not find any social media accounts on Bertd’s website.

Customer’s opinion : We found some outstanding Bertd Shop Reviews on the shop’s official website.

Policies and schemes : The return policy, shipping policy, privacy policy, and terms of service are explained well on the official website

Missing details : The customer care number of the website is not mentioned on the website which makes it difficult to contact the website

Introduction

Some products offered by Bertd’s website are listed below:

Sofa

Dressers and chests

Wardrobe

Kitchen Island

Accent chair

Traits of Bertd store

URL : https://www.bertd.shop/

Email address : info@flashdealus.shop

Phone number : During our research on Is Bertd Shop Scam or Legit , we could not find the telephone number of the website

Location : Suite 10542, Balmoral Industrial Estate, Abbeylands South, Navan Meath, C15 DD72, Ireland

Return scheme: Customers are allowed to return the products within 14 days of purchase

Refund scheme : The days for refund are not mentioned on the website

Shipping Policy : Delivery of products to the customer’s address can take up to 12 to 20 days

Payment methods : PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Diners Club, JCB, and Discover.

Positive traits

The email address and location of the website are explained on the website

Negative traits

The phone number of the website is not mentioned on the website

Bertd Shop Reviews

We found approximately six reviews on the official website of the shop. In those reviews, customers appreciated a cabinet and said that the quality was excellent and people loved their products. Besides this, there were no reviews available on the online review websites. However, we found Bertd shop’s ranking among 100 companies where 100 is the most reputed company, and one is the least. Bertd ranks at 47.7, which means this website seems doubtful and mediocre. Besides this, there were no reviews available on the social media accounts. Buyers are advised to inspect credit card fraud via this post.

Conclusion

To summarize this post on Is Bertd Shop Scam or Legit, we can say that Bertd’s website is very new and has a terrible trust score. Other than this, the life expectancy of the website is also very poor. So, we will not recommend readers explore this website, but if the customers want, they can research the website and find out its legitimacy website. Besides this, buyers can check out the measures to avoid PayPal scammers through this post. Please visit this page to learn about furniture

What is your opinion on this post? Please comment down below.

Is Bertd Shop Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q.1 What does Bertd’s shop sell?

Answer: Bertd shop sells furniture on their website

Q.2 How old is Bertd’s website?

Answer: Bertd’s website is not even one month old

Q.3 Can we trust Bertd’s website?

Answer: It isn’t easy to trust the Bertd website as the trust score of the Bertd store is 1%.

Q.4 How to contact Bertd shop?

Answer: Customers can contact the Bertd website by its email address and location.

Q.5 Has the Bertd website mentioned its contact number?

Answer: No, the telephone number of the Bertd website is not mentioned on the website.

Q.6 Is Bertd’s website available on social media?

Answer: During our research on Is Bertd Shop Scam or Legit, we couldn’t find social media accounts of Bertd.

Q.7 Does Bertd’s website provides a return policy?

Answer: Yes, Bertd’s website provides a return policy of 14 days