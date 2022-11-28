Is Betrune Shop Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews Here!

Is Betrune Shop Scam or Legit? This post will help the readers to know about the permissibility of the Betrune store. So, kindly read the post and know every factor.

Do you know about the Betrune store? What collections does the store sell? The website is popular in the United States. But, the shoppers must check the legitimacy of this website and check: Is Betrune Shop Scam or Legit? We have shared the lawfulness of this website. It will help to ensure that the shopping site is safe to shop at. Kindly read this post.

Read The Legitimacy of Betrune Shop!

Trust Factor : The Betrune store has a one-percent trust score. The website does not seem to be trustworthy.

Registration Date : November 7, 2022, is the registration date of the Betrune Store. The site has a short continuance of twenty-one days only.

Registrar: GoDaddy.com LLC is the registrar of the Betrune store.

Expiry Date: November 7, 2023, is the expiration date of the Betrune shop.

Customer Views: There are no Betrune Shop Reviews determined on the official or online store.

Missed Data: The shop has not provided the phone number Information of the seller.

Data Safety: The customer’s data has been secured via HTTPS. The customer’s data is protected by the sellers.

Social Networks: The Betrune store has no links to social sites.

Overview of Betrune Store

The Betrune store has been dealing in a large collection of women’s clothing stuff. The store has a wide range of casual wear and party wear dresses.

Loose Line Skirt

V-neck sleeveless tops

Long sleeves Patchwork dress

Denim Shirt Short sleeve

Casual Collar loose shirt

Specifications determined in Is Betrune Shop Scam or Legit!

URL: https://www.betrune.shop/

Email Id: info@betrune.shop

Address Info: Balmoral Industrial Estate, Suite 10542, Abbeylands, Ireland, C15 DD72, Navan Meath

Phone Number: This is unavailable

The shop does not have any presence of purchasers’ reviews on the online review portals. The official site is also deprived of customer reviews.

Return Policy: The customers can deliver the request to return the products within 14 days.

Shipping Policy: Standard Shipping takes 12-20 days to ship the orders.

Payment Choice: Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, etc.

Positive Points

The address and email id are present.

Negative Points

No shopper’s feedback is available.

No links to social media sites are available.

Betrune Shop Reviews

The Betrune store has provided the contact details like email and address. The store has a wide collection of dresses but this collection has not been reviewed on the official website. We have checked some online sites also, but not even a single online site has reviewed their collection. Moreover, we have also gone through social platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, etc., but the website has not been reviewed on any platform. It does not have any connections with social media.

Final Thoughts

Summing up this post, we have learned that the Betrune site was found twenty-one days ago. The trust score of the Betrune store is not good as it got a one percent score. As per all factors, the site seems not legitimate.

Did you like this post? If you have got all the required information, please let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Is Betrune Shop Scam or Legit: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Did the store have any customer reviews?

Ans. The Betrune store has not been reviewed on any online site or official platform.

Q2. Is the website present on any social platform?

Ans. The store is not present on any social media platform.

Q3. What does Betrune sell?

Ans. The Betrune store sells a variety of women’s stuff. They have different clothing products for women.

Q4. What is the continuance of the Betrune shop?

Ans. The shop has been registered twenty-one days ago. It has a short continuance and should not be trusted.

Q5. Is Betrune Shop Scam or Legit?

Ans. The Betrune store cannot be a legit site as it has a poor lifespan and trust score. Moreover, reviews are unavailable.

Q6. How much is the rate of trust determined in the Betrune store?

Ans. The trust score is only 1 percent on the Betrune store. It is an abysmal count.