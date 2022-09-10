Auto DraftIs Bienice Scam Or Legit {Sep 2022} Informative Reviews!

This whole article written below is dedicated only to solving the query, Is Bienice Scam or Legit. If you are here for the same, read below.

Is the portal of Bienice.com Legitimate?

Domain Age: Such a new domain the website holds. It was launched on 26.07.2022, just a month and some days old.

Expiry Date: Like any other website’s domain, it will expire by 26.07.2023 after a year of creation.

Trust Score: The portal holds a low trust score, and that is only 43% out of 100%

Trust Index: Very low and bad trust index and that is only 1% on the percentage scale of 100%

Connections: The connections of the website seem low.

Bienice Reviews : No website review is available as the website is very low.

Popularity: Popularity is so low, as the connection and traffic are both unsatisfactory.

WHOIS Data: It is found that this WHOIS is on record, but it is suggested to be kept aware.

It isn’t easy to assess a new news organisation based solely on its emergence. To establish Reliability, we may look into further information about the website. We must investigate to see if this that Is Bienice Scam or Legit?

About portal of Bienice.com

Bienice is a new platform that promises to serve its clients with a wide range of necessities. They are aware of the current trend in e-commerce. So, they chose to sell derivatives to replenish the overdue, most fascinating, and precious commodities while providing great client knowledge. This website is selling all your needs.

Specifications

Website- The portal name is Bienice.com

Website URL- https://bienice.com/

Email Address- support@bienice.com

Contact number – We found the contact number +19081261334, which positively responds to the question Is Bienice Scam or Legit ? And that’s a good point.

Shipping Policy- The shipping Policy statement is given on the official website, which is 7-8 days of working days.

Return Policy- If you don’t like your product, email the situation within 30 days of receiving it.

Refund Policy- Once the returned merchandise has been analysed, the reimbursed amount will be deposited into your linked accounts in 3 to 5 days.

Visiting Address: Linden, NJ 07036, USA 215 Bradford Ave

Social Media Handles- No social media connections are mentioned on the official website.

Payment Options- MasterCard, Visa, I pay, and Amex

Advantages of the website to know Is Bienice Scam or Legit

This website has truthfully provided its contact information.

It also has legal ties and certificates.

This website’s speed is excellent, which is a plus for consumers.

The website’s maximum number of services is adequate.

Disadvantages connect with the portal to prove the illegitimacy

It has an exceptionally low trust index.

The website is not well-liked by purchasers.

There are no customer reviews available for Bienice.com

The payment alternatives are extremely limited.

The website is also the lowest ranked on social media accounts because it is not linked to any of them.

What are Bienice Reviews?

We found that the website is less than two months old, and no such buyer reviews are available anywhere. The platform and its users require some time to establish themselves. Expecting more than the ability of the other team is unreasonable.

Let us all give this website at least a minimum of one year. We advise our readers not to test this or any other new portal so soon. And please wait until Bienice is well-known for it. Moreover, protect yourself from PayPal scams by clicking here–

Conclusion

Wrapping up this website reviews article concerning Is Bienice Scam or Legit, we suggest that our readers kindly avoid getting into any scam.

Do you have any reviews regarding any product or service you took from bienice.com? If yes, please comment.