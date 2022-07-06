Is BigcShop Scam or Legit {July} Comprehensive Review!

This article shares details about the Is BigcShop Scam or Legit and provides detailed information about its legitimacy.

Do you love to buy t-shirts online? Are you interested in buying t-shirts and other clothing products online? If you are one of those who love to shop, be it online or offline, you are at the right place.

In this article, we will discuss Bigcshop.com, a new website, and people from the United Kingdom who want to know about its details. So, here we are discussing the Is BigcShop Scam or Legit to provide an insight to the consumers.

Is Bigcshop.com legitimate?

Domain Age: The domain age is an important factor; thus, we need to find the details about it. The website was created on 4th February 2022, and thus we are suspicious about the website. There must be more details about it to prove it to be credible.

Social media sites: Social media sites are important, but unfortunately, we cannot find Bigcshop.com on any social media platform. Thus, we cannot claim this website to be a legitimate website.

Consumer reviews: The consumer reviews must be available on any website, so we found out about them online. But as per Bigcshop Reviews , there are no details about this website.

Trust Score: There must be a trust score which we need to find; therefore, as we researched it, there is only a 1% trust score on this website.

Contact details: There are important contact details, and we have found clear details about the contact number and email address on this website.

Policy details: The website has clear policy details, but this cannot be the sole reason for its legitimacy.

Certification: HTTPS detail is available on the website, which secures the consumer data. So, Is BigcShop Scam or Legit not having any solid proof to claim its legitimacy.

What are Bigcshop.com?

Bigcshop.com is an online website providing the best deals to consumers. People are getting t-shirts and other clothing products online. Therefore, we have great deals for the people on Bigcshop.com.

Bigcshop.com is also providing return and refund facilities to consumers. As we need to understand whether the website is a legitimate site or not, we can find the details online on its official site. The website is new, so we need to analyse the details of the legitimacy part of the website. Thus, we are discussing Is BigcShop Scam or Legit in this article. So, let’s begin our discussion about the details in this article.

Specifications:

Website: Retailer website

Product: T-shirts.

URL: https://www.bigcshop.co.uk/

Domain name: bigcshop.com

Domain age: The domain age is less than six months.

Email Address: support@bigcshop.co.uk

Contact number: +44 7537 189361

Address: 1-Bughtlin Market; Edinburgh; EH12 8XP; United Kingdom .

Shipping Details: The shipping details are available within 2-4 days.

Return Details: Return is available within 30 days of delivery.

Refund Details: Refund is also available on this website.

Social Media sites: There is no social media presence on this website.

Payment details: Visa, JCB, Discover, and Mastercard.

Positive aspects of Bigcshop.com for Is BigcShop Scam or Legit:

Bigcshop.com provides t-shirts and other clothing products to consumers.

There is a return facility available for the consumers.

The refund is also available to the consumers, which is the best benefit.

Negative aspects of Bigcshop.com:

The social media websites are not providing any sign of this website. Therefore, this is not a desirable factor for the website.

The consumer reviews are also unavailable, so we do not trust this website. Thus, we can find that the website is not recommended for people.

What are Bigcshop Reviews?

According to the research available online about the Bigchsop website, we have no traces of reviews. No consumer reviews are available online, so we cannot trust this website. We can wait for more details to clarify the reviews. In addition to this, you can also understand the tricks to save from Credit Card scams.

Final Verdict:

Bigcshop.com provides t-shirts to consumers. As per the research, we have found that the consumer reviews are unavailable, and there is no detail about the social media presence. Thus, we are not sure whether the website is a legitimate site or not; as per the research of Is BigcShop Scam or Legit, we are suspicious about the website.

In addition to this, click here to buy legitimate products. Furthermore, there are details which you can learn about the tips for PayPal scams.