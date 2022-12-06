Is Biovanta Scam Or Legit {Dec} Check Reviews Here!

Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere about biovanta.com. Also, learn its features to know Is Biovanta Scam or Legit?

Did you know that biovanta.com products are not suitable for people suffering from chicken pox, flu, Asthma, Hives, Facial swelling, stomach ulcers or bleeding problems, people above 60 years, people using anticoagulants, steroids, NSAIDs, and alcohol? Biovanta.com updated listings of its latest products in the United States on 9th-July-2022.

Would you like to buy its products for relieving sore throat, cold, and inflammation? Then, read the below review to determine Is Biovanta Scam or Legit?

Is Biovanta Legit?

Biovanta Creation— 12th-December-2016.

Biovanta Age— Five years, eleven months, and six days.

Biovanta Last updated on— 17th-December-2020.

Biovanta Expiry— 12th-December-2022.

Biovanta life expectancy— Registration will expire within the next six days.

Alexa Ranking— Biovanta has a Zero Alexa rank.

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 7%.

Domain Authority— A poor score of 13/100.

SSL Status— IP 23.227.38.32 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 85 days.

Trust Score— Biovanta achieved an average 76% trust score.

Business ranking— Biovanta gained an average of 78.9% in business ranking.

Place of origin— The country of origin for Biovanta in Tempe, USA.

Connection Security— Biovanta offers a secured HTTPS connection.

Biovanta Reviews on Status of Blacklisting— Biovanta is not blacklisted.

Owner’s Identity and Contact— Dr. Nazlie Latefi is its co-founder. She is present on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/appliedbioinc.

Contact person— Unspecified on Biovanta.

Social relations— @AppliedBioLabs is present on Twitter @biovantaotc on Instagram, and @biovanta2229 on YouTube with overall 1,555 subscribers.

Brief :

Dr. Nazlie Latefi, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Applied Biological Laboratories, aimed to develop effective Over-the-counter (OTC) medicine for relieving cold, sore throats, and inflammation.

After years of research and study, she invented Biovanta products effective in curing cold, sore throats, and inflammation, a positive highlight to check Is Biovanta Scam or Legit.

Biovanta.com sells:

Dual Action Throat Spray, Triple Action Tart Cherry Lozenges (24 Lozenges), and Triple Action Lemon & Honey Lozenges (24 Lozenges).

Features:

Buy nasal spray and lozenges at— https://biovanta.com/.

Price— $13.99.

Physical Address— Applied Biological Laboratories, #760 Parkside Avenue, Brooklyn, NY-1226. The address is genuine.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number— The direct contact number is (866)889-3959.

Email address— info@appliedbioinc.com, found to be authentic.

Store locator— Biovanta did not feature a store locator. However, its products were present in Walmart, Etc.

Social media Links— Included for Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. However, its FB pages are inactive, a negative highlight to check Is Biovanta Scam or Legit .

Customer Reviews and blogs— Blogs, news, and customer reviews are present.

Terms and Conditions— plagiarized on Biovanta.

Privacy policy— plagiarized on Biovanta.

Delivery Policy— The delivery timeline was unspecified on Biovanta.

Tracking— not possible on the Biovanta website.

Shipping Policy— Biovanta processes the order within two days.

Cancellation Policy— Unspecified.

Cancellation fee— Unspecified.

Return Policy— Biovanta supports 30 days return policy.

Restocking fee— No fee.

Refund policy— Biovanta will notifies if refunds are approved.

Pros :

Biovanta offers products with natural ingredients for sore throat and cold

The website has a friendly user interface and a site map

Detailed product description, use, warning, Etc., is provided, accounted to check Is Biovanta Scam or Legit .

Biovanta is a comprehensive website giving all details related to its product and the symptoms it cures

The website offered comprehensive online, credit card, mobile, and PayPal payments

Cons:

Biovanta products are not suitable for people using specific medicines and having allergies.

Low-rated websites were present on the server where Biovanta is registered

Anonymous payment modes were supported by Biovanta

Biovanta has a low visitor count

Poor inventory and website logic of Biovanta allowing users to order infinite quantities

Customers Reviews:

Thirty-three product reviews present on Biovanta are rated positive and above 4/5 stars. No user Biovanta Reviews were found on customer review sites, YouTube, (or) social media. Hence, be aware of PayPal scams, as biovanta.com takes PayPal payments.

More than twenty website reviews of biovanta.com suggest that it is authentic.

Conclusion:

Biovanta.com reviews conclude that it seems a legitimate website providing genuine and effective products with natural ingredients for relieving sore throat and cold, thus answering Is Biovanta Scam or Legit? However, biovanta.com is suggested for experienced internet users only due to average trust and business ranking. Please be aware of credit card scams, as biovanta.com takes credit card payments.

Is Biovanta Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q.1 What are the exchange terms on Biovanta?

The exchange policy was unspecified at Biovanta.

Q.2 How to initiate returns at Biovanta.com?

The customer needs to contact Biovanta customer service for return instructions.

Q.3 What is the Mode of Payment accepted at Biovanta?

Amex, ApplePay, DinnersClub, MasterCard, Visa, Venom, MetaPay, ShopPay, PayPal, GPay, and AmazonPay in USD only.

Q.4 Does Biovanta publishes Newsletters?

Yes.

Q.5 Does Biovanta include the Help and FAQ section?

Yes.