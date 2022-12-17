Is Bipedserf Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Honest Reviews!

The below post contains all the authentic details, reviews, and FAQs to determine Is Bipedserf Scam or Legit.

Do you love playing games? Are you looking for products to get an organized corner at your home? Have you heard of the Bipedserf website? As work from home is trending in many regions, especially in the United States, gamers eagerly seek an online website to order gaming chairs to enjoy playing.

But, research also analyzed that they wish to know: Is Bipedserf Scam or Legit before investing a single penny into it?

Legitimacy Factors of Bipedserf Domain!

Let’s discuss some essential factors to know this website’s legitimacy:

The domain was registered about 1 month back, on 16th October 2022.

The domain will expire within a year only, that is, on 16th October 2023.

The owner’s essential credentials are found hidden with WHOIS-paid services.

This portal has gained a very poor trust score ranking, i.e., only 1%.

This website has received meager trust index points, i.e., 0.4 marks.

The website’s popularity is very poorly marked, that is, 4101377.

HTTPS security is well-decorated.

Bipedserf Reviews : no reviews are present on any domain.

The threat & malware profiles present red alerts by giving 88 points individually.

Any blacklisted device has not been detected on this online site.

The proximity against suspicious portals received is 38.

The spam score gained is 25, and the phishing profile has marked it with a red alert by marking 68 scores.

Social Media: links for Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter are present under each product but only to share on your post or for giving a news feed. Further, no data can be fetched through these links.

Plagiarism: The content and web design seem to be copied from other portals.

Get Details For Bipedserf Website!

This website deals in gaming chair and desk. Not many products are currently present, but it has various collections, so it needs to be checked: Is Bipedserf Scam or Legit?

Guaranteed 7-day home delivery is present.

You can get free shipping by placing an order for above 30 USD.

You can also select the currency option as per your country region and the option is present at the top of the bar.

Specifications

URL: https://bipedserf.com/

Email: support@bipedserf.com

Phone number: 442086385417

Company number: 11736866

Company name: Meledo Company Limited

Company address: 372 Southampton Row, Great London, WC1B SHJ, United Kingdom (this is not the returning address).

Processing, Shipping, and Delivery services: The delivery time is 10 to 22 business days.

Return time: you can initiate a return within 30 days.

Return address: not present.

The customer will pay taxes and duties once they receive the product.

Payment methods: PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, DISCOVER, and American Express.

Pros for Bipedserf Reviews

Contact number and Email address are available for customer support.

A 30-day return policy is mentioned.

HTTPS security is enabled.

Any blacklisted engine has not detected this portal.

Company details are present on the official site.

Is There Any Disadvantages?

The website is recently created.

Social media icons are present but only for the news feed.

The owner’s details are hidden with WHOIS services.

The customer’s feedback is not found.

The customer must pay taxes and duties once they receive the order.

The company’s details present seems copied from another website.

What Do Bipedserf Reviews Reveal?

Customer reviews are critical and crucial for any eCommerce portal. But this site lacks any review on its official page. Additionally, the presence of broken social media links creates more suspiciousness. Also, no reviews are found on external reviewing sites.

The Last Words

We cannot suggest shopping from this portal as it seems suspicious. Also, the owner is using paid services to hide its details, increasing credibility the suspiciousness. So, we suggest checking other legit portals so you cannot get trapped with scamming sites.

What do you this about this shopping site? Please comment.

Is Bipedserf Scam or Legit : FAQs

Q1. What are the non-returnable items?

Customized products, bulbs, and installed items.

Q2. Who are the shipping service providers?

FedEx, DHL, USPS, China Post (Express), SF Express, Lao Post Express, etc.

Q3. Which is the returning address?

Not present.

Q4. Are the social media links actively present?

Broken or only reviewing links are present.

Q5. Do external trust portals review this domain?

No,