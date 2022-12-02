Is Blazecrown.com Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Get Reviews!

The facts in the article below are what the purchaser utilizes to determine whether it Is Blazecrown.com Scam or Legit.

Do you want to buy products from Blaze Crown? Are you eagerly looking for online stores that will let you get the best items for every requirement? People from several countries, especially in the United Kingdom, look for fashionable and modern items for their every endeavor.

As you browse various platforms, Blaze Crown might be one of them. But, as you appear restricted to its gateway, be cautious to check and verify whether it Is Blazecrown.com Scam or Legit before making a transaction.

The authenticity aspects of Blaze Crown:

Ownership of this domain dates back to July 20, 2022, and is just a few months old.

On July 20, 2023, the portal will no longer be functional.

An update was made to the domain on September 1, 2022.

The company’s confidence score or grade is approximately 58.4%.

The global rank of the company is 4,026,467.

The company’s country rank is 285,861.

It has a trust index score of 02%, considered low.

The approach to the dubious domain received a 1 out of 100.

Blazecrown.com Reviews are absent from the official website. There are no connections or extensions present. Furthermore, no other feedback has been obtained.

Any block list generator does not recognize this domain.

This business has a trustworthy HTTPS connection.

The owner’s data in the WHOIS domain is insufficient.

Know About Blazrcorwn.com!

The web page sells many products, such as rattle toys, multi-pocket handbags, marker pens, toy guns, kitchen tools, salute guns, eyelid lifters, warm blanket hoodies, and many more valuable items.

The company claims to deliver items for every passion and requirement, from kitchen tools, toys, gadgets, cosmetics, and many more.

Is Blazecrown.com Scam or Legit: Know The Specifics!

Website link- https://www.blazecrown.com/

Email id – support@blazecrown.com

Contact details- Not available.

Address or location- Not available

Payment choices- PayPal, Visa, Amex, JCB, Master Card, Discover, Diners Club, and Klarna.

Return Policy- Buyers are given the right to return the products bought from the company within fourteen days.

Cancellation Policy- The Company accepts cancellations only before the purchased order is produced or shipped.

Shipping Policy- The website processes the purchases within three to seven working days and ships them within fourteen to thirty days. It is free on purchases of more than £17.00. Also, exploring if it Is Blazecrown.com Scam or Legit would be helpful.

Pros of Blaze Crown:

The company gives free shipping offers, and its mode is standard shipping.

Many valuable products are available for every passion.

It gives a discount on specific products.

Cons of Blaze Crown:

The company has mentioned itself as ladysunny.com instead of Blaze Crown.

The content on the company’s About Us web page is duplicated.

The items displayed are costly and seem low in quality.

Customer Feedback for Blaze Crown!

Blaze Crown’s buyers have given 1.7 stars to the company, and many of them are unsatisfied with the delivery and product quality. Customers who bought its tools, such as the Kindling cracker, did not find them useful and did not receive a refund.

Besides, many of them have mentioned in Blazecrown.com Reviews that the items provided by them are not fit for the purpose it is meant, or they are not as the company describes them. The company also has different spurious names for its business.

Social media links:

The business has created no social networking pages or accounts.

The Final Summary:

Due to several warning indicators discovered throughout our research, the multi-product-selling online shop is a risky place to purchase. Because of many problems, we support the red indications. You can give it a chance only if you are satisfied with your research.

So, it is advised to examine other credible websites until the business has amassed a few credible reviews. Visit this page to learn more about how to prevent Credit Card scams.

Do you think Blaze Crown is a legitimate company? Comment your views in the section below.

Is Blazecrown.com Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. How to contact the company?

You can contact Blaze Crown at support@blazecrown.com.

Q2. Is there any information about the company’s owners?

No, there is no data available on the proprietors of the business.

Q3. Has the business secured its domain?

Yes, it is secured by SSL certification.

Q4. How much time is available to return its items?

Fourteen days

Q5. Does the business provide a discount option?

Yes, the business offers a discount on certain products.

Q6. How many days does it take to process the purchases?

Three to even working days.

Q7. Does the business have social media sites?

No