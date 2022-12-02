Is Bokelly Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Full Reviews Here

This article will provide you with genuine information on Is Bokelly Scam or Legit. Kindly read this post correctly.

Do you want good quality shoes? Do you want shoes from the Jordan brand? If you need Jordan brand shoes at an affordable price, then we have fetched a shop for you. Bokelly store is famous in the United States so buyers are seeking reviews of this store to know Is Bokelly Scam or Legit. Reviews are the best evidence to know if a store sells real or fake products.

Now let’s begin the discussion on Bokelly store’s legitimacy.

Is Bokelly legit?

Manu buyers want to know if this store is honest with them or if it’s one of those scam online stores. As Bokelly sells Jordan shoes at a reasonable price so many customers are in hurry to know about this store more. So here we will scrutinize this store to know if it’s actual or fake.

Domain registration : Bokelly store was registered on 29 October 2022.

Domains expiry : Bokelly store will expire on 29 October 2023.

Bokelly Reviews : Reviews are not available on the official store website and other sites.

Trust score : The trust rate of the Bokelly store is 1%.

Data encryption : The site is secured with HTTPS protocol.

Missing information : Details belonging to the owner are not mentioned by the store.

Brief on Bokelly

Bokelly is an online store that sells Jordan shoes at a reasonable price. The store deals in Air Jordan for kids and grownupss. You will find various kinds of Jordan shoes in this store. If you want to explore some of Bokelly ‘s collection, then kindly read the following list:

Retro SP Air Jordan 2

Elevate low-air Jordan 1

Zoom CMFT Air Jordan 1

Is Bokelly Scam or Legit? This question is still in the mind of many of the customers as we have not declared it yet. Customers must read this article ahead to know the exact answer. Till now we have discussed a few points regarding this store. After discussing more points, you will get the answer.

Features of Bokelly store .

Url : https://bokelly.us/

Email address : support@bokelly.us

Phone number : Unavailable

Store Address : Unavailable

Shipment Policy : The store provides free shipping on all orders.

Delivery options : Payment can be made through American Express, Mastercard, PayPal, Maestro, or VISA.

Positive elements

Bokelly store provides free delivery on all orders.

The shop has provided an email address.

Negative elements

The store address and phone number are unavailable.

Bokelly Reviews

Bokelly is a store that has an amazing collection of shoes. People are craving to purchase from this store but let us aware you of the fact that this store doesn’t hold customer reviews. This is the most important thing to enquire before purchasing from a new or unknown store.

The store has got zero reviews on official and review sites. The social media account is also missing. The store has mentioned icons of accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram but it’s just for showcase. The store has got no ratings elsewhere. If you need protection tips from Credit card scams then read this post.

In a nutshell

Wrapping up this post on Is Bokelly Scam or Legit, we have stated that the trust rate of Bokelly stores is one percent. The life expectancy of this store is one month. We cannot consider the Bokelly site legitimate as there are many negative factors of this store. The customer reviews are also not available. So considering the trust score, life expectancy, and reviews we conclude that the site seems fake. You can read this post for security from PayPal Scam.

What are your thoughts on this post? If you have queries, you can drop them in the comment section.

Is Bokelly Scam or Legit: FAQS

Q.1 What is Bokelly?

Bokelly store is an online site that sells Air Jordan shoes at an affordable rate.

Q.2 What is the lifespan of the Bokelly store?

The life span of the Bokelly store is 32 days only.

Q.3 What is the expiry date of the Bokelly store?

The Bokelly store website will expire on 29 October 2023.

Q.4 What is the trust rate of the Bokelly store?

The trust rate of the Bokelly store is 1%.

Q.5 What are the contact details of the Bokelly store?

Bokelly store has provided an email address only. You can contact the Bokelly store through support@bokelly.us.

Q.6 Is Bokelly Scam or Legit?

As per the elements we have discussed above, the site is not legit. Several factors of this store claim that the site is fake.