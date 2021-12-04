Is Bondic Legit (Dec 2021) Check The Website Reviews!

If you are a regular shopper, the article can come in handy for you as it gives the genuine answer to the question of Is Bondic Legit to serve customers or not.

Would you agree that the minor problems of our daily life make us even more frustrated than the more prominent issues? Whether in the United States or the United Kingdom, or Canada, we all can agree upon it.

Suppose you are in a hurry and accidentally break something of utmost importance, and then you will have to fight with the messy glue to fix it. Well, not anymore. The answers of Is Bondic Legit will give you an excellent solution for this problem.

Is the Website Associated with a Scam?

Some particular data help us look into the true nature of any online shopping portal. As far as this specific website is concerned, we have gathered all the data.

Address Details: The website does not provide any address

Owner’s Identity: The data is unknown

Alexa Rank: The site has no ranking on Alexa

The originality of the Content: A tiny amount of duplicate content is seen on the page

Trust Index: 27%

Contact Details: No ways of direct contact are given

Bondic Reviews : This particular website has no reviews from its customers

Clarity of Policies:

Age of Domain: Almost 2 years

Registration Date: 29-01-2020

Modes of Payment: Various options are available

Social Media Accounts: The site has no active social media pages

Based on the facts obtained through our research, the site doesn’t look to be promising.

About the Website

Bondic.shop is an e-commerce website of a German origin, and it is solely dedicated to selling Bondic products. But it is a third-party website as the brand has its official website.

However, our search about Is Bondic Legit informed us that this particular website offers only 9 products in total: Bondic starter adhesive, refill cartridge set of different quantities, UV LED lights and Bondic Clean Pad.

Compared with the official website, the prices do not have much difference and seem reasonable.

What Are the Specifications?

Link Address: https://bondic.shop/en

Contact Number: There is no number for contact

Email Id: No email address is found on the site

Alternative Contact: To contact the website, you will have to leave your details on the site, and it will reach back to you

Office Hours: No information is found

Reviews: We did not come across any Bondic Reviews

International Orders: The site accepts international orders, but it only delivers to some selected European countries

Shipping Policy: Domestic shipping takes 2-4 days, and that of international orders is 6-8 days

Shipping Fees: Different amount is charged for domestic and international shipping

Free Shipping: Domestic orders worth $40 and more are eligible

Return Period: Nothing is mentioned

Return Cost: Not known

Refund Policy: The detail is missing on the site

Payments: Various payments options can be used

Exchange Terms: Not stated

Order Cancellation: The website provides no information about it

Social Activity: The site is not present on social media

What Are the Pros as per Is Bondic Legit Answers?

Product prices are reasonable

A free shipping option is found for domestic orders

List of Cons

Policy details are missing on the site

Delivery is only given to European countries

The brands’ popularity is unknown

No reviews are found for this website

No direct way of contact is present

Take an Insight into the Customers’ Mind

During our research, we learned that the product has various reviews on social media and Amazon, which are of varied nature. But if we talk about this particular website, there are no comments on behalf of any buyer that can help us understand Is Bondic Legit? No one has expressed their opinions about the service of the website. So, there is no certainty if the adhesive found the site actually belongs to the brand or not.

The website does not hold any comment section or any social media page that can reflect the customers’ thoughts. So, we believe that learning Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam can be helpful for you.

Final Thoughts

Our thorough research made us believe that though the product looks innovative, buying it from this website can lead you to a scam as per the answers of Is Bondic Legit. So, you should avoid it and learn how to Get Your Money-Back From Scammers. If you have been scammed before, kindly share your experience in the comments.