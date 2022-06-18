Is Bossnare Scam Or Legit {June} Read Customer Reviews!

Read reviews about Bossnare.com, selling several models of clocks. Also, learn about Is Bossnare Scam or Legit.

Is Bossnare Legit?

Bossnare Creation: 16th December 2021 at 2:32:00.

Trust Index: Bossnare achieved a bad Trust Score of 8%, which determined that Bossnare.com is a SCAM.

Bossnare Age: six months and two days old.

Bossnare Last updated on: 16th December 2021 at 2:57:10.

Bossnare Expiry: 16th December 2022 at 2:32:00.

Bossnare life expectancy: expires within five months and twenty-eight days.

Business Ranking: Bossnare achieved a below-average business ranking of 48.7%

Place of origin: Bossnare was registered in the USA.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 33%.

Threat Profile: 37%.

Phishing Score: 32%.

Malware Score: 37%.

Bossnare Reviews of Spam Score: 6%.

Status of Blacklisting: Bossnare is not blacklisted.

SSL Status: its IP 47.89.195.188 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 65 days.

Connection Security: Bossnare uses an HTTPS protocol.

Contact person: not mentioned on Bossnare.

Social relations: Bossnare is not on social media.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: Bossnare censored these details by using the services of Domains By Proxy, LLC.

Brief:

Analysis of Bossnare.com shows that most of its content is copied from kingwoodclocks.com. Even the logo of kingwoodclocks.com is edited to form the emblem of Bossnare.com.

Nevertheless, the clocks catalogued on kingwoodclocks.com/collections/clocks were included on Bossnare.com. It shows that the content of Bossnare.com is stolen and replicated by kingwoodclocks.com in various ways.

Bossnare.com sells digital and Analog clocks, including:

Alarm clocks, Wood clocks Analogue clocks Hand watches Digital clocks, etc.

Features:

Buy watches at: https://bossnare.com.

Social media Links: not included for Bossnare.

Price: between $18.95 to $265.00.

Physical Address: 96 Walker St, New York-10013.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number: only phone number is mentioned as +1(631)640-1723 at Bossnare.

Email address: support@bossnare.com.

Customer Reviews and blogs: not supported by Bossnare.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Bossnare.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Bossnare.

Store locator: Bossnare did not include its physical store address.

Delivery Policy: Bossnare delivers clocks within ten days via standard shipment and within three days via expedited shipment.

Shipping Policy: the processing time is not specified by Bossnare. The clocks are shipped via USPS, UPS and FedEx.

Tracking: not possible at Bossnare.

Cancellation Policy: order needs to be cancelled on Bossnare.com within 24Hrs.

Restocking fee: not charged by Bossnare.

Exchange Policy: unspecified at Bossnare.

Return Policy: Bossnare accepts returns within 30 days, but the customer needs to inform about returns to customer service within the first 15 days.

Refunds Policy: refunds are processed within three days by Bossnare.

Mode of Payment: via PayPal in US$ only.

Newsletters: not supported by Bossnare.

Help and FAQ: included on Bossnare.

Pros:

Bossnare features a wide range of digital and Analog clocks

Bossnare provides more than 33% discounts

Bossnare has a friendly user interface with sorting, filtering and searching options

Detailed descriptions, specifications, images and videos are available about clocks

Bossnare supports free shipping in the USA

Cons determined in Bossnare Reviews:

Payment methods are contradicted on product pages by including credit cards

At checkout, only PayPal is accepted for payment

The specified address of Bossnare is fake as it pertains to a different business establishment

Bossnare does not support international and shipping to PO Box

Poor website reviews and stolen content on Bossnare

Customers Bossnare.com Reviews:

Bossnare received a Zero Alexa Rank. As Bossnare accepts PayPal Payments, we recommend you to Read About PayPal Diddles to avoid Scams. Bossnare does not support product reviews. Two YouTube reviews and more than ten website reviews of Bossnare suggest that it is a scam.

Conclusion:

Bossnare.com is a Scam. It achieved a bad Trust, Alexa and Business ranking. Further, Bossnare scored high on the Spam, Malware, Phishing, Threat and Suspicion profile. After more than six months, there are no customer testimonials about receiving the delivery. There are no Bossnare.com user reviews and ratings on the internet. Please Learn About Credit Card Diddles to avoid credit card scams.

