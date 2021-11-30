Is BoutiqueLyfe Legit (Nov 2021) Check Relevant Reviews!

Is BoutiqueLyfe Legit or not? We researched this subject deeply, so this information will help buyers decide to shop or not and save them from scams.

Are you looking forward to buying all the best quality items from an online shopping website? If yes, then in today’s discussed topic, we present a newly added online shopping portal that offers all kinds of products with a discount.

The website has got approval from the United States online shopping marketplace. Throughout our study, we will make more researches on Is BoutiqueLyfe Legit or not to know its authenticity. So, to know all about the website, continue to read the article.

Is BoutiqueLyfe.com is a trustworthy site:

It is necessary to save yourself from scammers to check the website’s authenticity; it will save you from financial and mental stress. Let’s check-

The website got its official recognition on 26/11/2021, and it is only 3 days old.

The website possesses an awful score of only 1%.

The website keeps 86% pirated content.

On the website home page, we found a phone number on that buyer can communicate.

On the website, the official address is mentioned.

To consider BoutiqueLyfe Reviews , we are unable to find the owner’s name.

On its official page, there is no social media logo shown.

On the world, a leading rating site, Alexa site is unable to get any rank.

What is BoutiqueLyfe.com?

It is a digitally designed shopping website specializing in sports accessories, kitchen appliances, beauty products, pet supplies, winter goods, and kids’ toys.

It shares a unique collection of winter items for all age groups like woolen hats, shocks for men and women, electric heated gloves, jackets, rechargeable shocks, etc.

Still, buyers need to know whether Is BoutiqueLyfe Legit or not.

What are the important facts to know about BoutiqueLyfe.com?

Website URL-https://www.boutiquelyfe.com/

The domain has got recognition from 26/11/2021.

The domain will lapse on 26/11/2022.

The declared email address is-service@boutiquelyfe.com

The Certified address stated is-3rd 4th Floors 315 Madison Avenue New York 10165

Free Shipping- It offers shipping without any charges.

VIP Shipping Cost: It charges $18.99 within priority shipping.

Phone number- +1(669) 250-1812 is the number you can enquire.

The shipping policy: The delivery time is between 10 to 20 days after placing an order.

Priority shipping: It takes 5 to 10 days here; you need to check Is BoutiqueLyfe Legit or not.

VIP connect channel: vipservice-f@outlook.com; through it, you can make contact on the website 24-hours.

A social media presence-The website does not contain social media promotional page.

Return Policy- This policy lasts for 30 days after getting your order.

The refund policy-After receiving return products within 14 working days, your refund will be credited.

The non-refundable goods-Goods on sale are non-refundable.

Cancellation Policy- It allows buyers to cancel an order within 30 days without giving any reason.

Payment modes- Visa, Master Card, PayPal, American Express, and Discover Network.

Benefits to know Is BoutiqueLyfe Legit or not:

The domain is HTTPS protected.

It reveals all the policies like return, refund, cancellation, and shipping policies that become at the buyers’ priority level.

It offers easy and multiple sources of payments with a money-back guarantee.

It shows a valid registered office address and contact number on its home page.

Cons of BoutiqueLyfe.com:

It is too young, only 3days old, so it is not popular among the consumers.

The trust score is horrible that is creating doubt toward the credibility of the site.

The name of the owner is missing.

Need to consider BoutiqueLyfe Reviews:

The site has no promotional page on the social media site, so we did not find any guanine reviews, and a low trust score is questioning its credibility. That’s why buyers also need to know- How to Get a Refund on PayPal If Scammed to save themselves from financial loss.

The website’s age is too new, so the number of buyers does not follow it, so we did not find reviews on the website or any other sources. The business algorithms rank is so poor that it is 4.4/100; it is not favoring the popularity and trustworthiness of the website, so it can be whether legit or not.

The Final Thoughts:

We study Is BoutiqueLyfe Legit or not in our article and research every valuable point for giving exact information to the buyers. So, you can get more information related to Winter Warming Set and read If Scammed, Take Action to save you money.

Would you like to shop from BoutiqueLyfe.com? Let’s comment on us.