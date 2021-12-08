Is Box Ball Legit (Dec 2021) Get Authentic Reviews Here!

The write-up below for the website shows Is Box Ball Legit or not and gives all the required information about the website and the product that it sells.

People refrain from doing any physical activities, and getting them involved in one of them, it is necessary to make the activities enjoyable. We have come up with a review of an online site that helps keep people motivated by introducing the box ball, which will help them maintain fitness.

People from the United Kingdom are very enthusiastic and are deeply interested in buying this item. So, visit Is Box Ball Legit section, and get more information about the website.

Is Box Ball an authentic e-commerce site?

The website has developed a new idea that keeps people motivated to get involved in physical activities. It focuses on making workouts fun and enjoyable. The website promises that there are over one lakh users worldwide. The website’s authenticity can be answered only by looking into the various points that describe the legitimacy of the website.

Domain age- The website’s domain age is 14/07/2021, less than six months.

Trust score- The trust score is very shallow, which is only 2%.

Reviews- Some Box Ball Reviews can be found on the social media links provided.

Alexa rank- The website has received zero ranks on the Alexa rank checker.

Plagiarised content- Just by observing the website, one cannot identify plagiarism.

Unrealistic discounts- No huge discounts are present on the website.

Address originality- No address details are provided on the website.

Buyers will find only the return policy page where all policies have been merged.

The website has provided all kinds of positive things that can attract customers, but the main thing that it lacks is the trust score. The website, to be fully authentic, needs to be trustworthy. We would suggest visiting Is Box Ball Legit section to know more.

About Box Ball

The website box ball has introduced a new kind of physical activity equipment that is enjoyable. It enhances physical health and mental health by increasing focus and concentration while one is involved in the play. There is no hindrance while playing with the box ball. One can train anywhere and anytime they like, be it family gatherings, parties, at work or during their workout.

Specifications of the website

Domain age- The website’s domain age is 14/07/2021.

URL- https://theboxball.co.uk/

Social media icons- Social media links provided that show Is Box Ball Legit or not.

Category- The website sells box ball sets.

Email- No email address is provided on the website.

Address- Unavailable

Return Policy- Within 14 days after the product is received.

Refund policy- Only after checking the product if it is not damaged.

Payment methods- GPay, VISA, MasterCard.

Shipping and delivery policy- Within 1-4 business days.

Pros of the Portal

The website sells box ball that helps maintain people’s fitness through enjoyable means.

The products are sold at a reasonable price and are suitable for all genders.

The website focuses on improving the health of individuals.

Cons based on Is Box Ball Legit or fake

The website has a very poor trust index score, which shows that it cannot be trusted even after providing so many benefits.

The website’s authenticity and legitimacy cannot be determined as they haven’t provided any contact details or address details.

Customer Reviews

After collecting all the information about the website, we can say that the website cannot be trusted even after providing all the benefits needed in today’s times. The website has also received negative reviews on social media links, and they are not satisfied with their services. People from the United States have also given no Box Ball Reviews on the website or anywhere on social media.

The negative reviews by the buyers have led to the low trust score of the website. We would suggest the buyers maintain distance from these kinds of websites and also read Everything You Should Know About PayPal Scam.

Conclusion

The description of the Boxball seems to be illegitimate and not genuine. There are no contact details provided on the website. The customer redressal grievance measures are also not given on the website.

The buyers are suggested to save their hard-earned money before investing anywhere without proper investigation, and visit Is Box Ball Legit section. We suggest the buyers read Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam and comment below.