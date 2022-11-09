Is Boxerwish Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Reviews Here!

This post on Is Boxerwish Scam or Legit will help readers understand the website’s legitimacy, features, pros and cons.

Do you want to prepare for winter? Are you looking for a website to purchase blankets and comforters? If yes, then we have a perfect solution for you. Boxerwish’s website in the United States deals in various comforters and blankets. They claim to sell fantastic quality products. However, we suggest the readers understand well about the website by reading this post on Is Boxerwish Scam or Legit.

Legitimacy data of Boxerwish website

Customers should always ensure that the platform they are investing in is legit. We are providing some of the details related to this website which will help determine the legitimacy of the website.

Website formation : Boxerwish website was formed on 9 th October 2022, which means this website is just one month old

Registrar: NameSilo LLC registered Boxerwish shop

Trust score: Boxerwish has a low trust score of 1%, which makes this website highly suspicious.

Social media presence: Boxerwish does not have any social media accounts

Client’s feedback: We could not find any Boxerwish Reviews on the official website of the shop

Vital policies: The policies like shipping policy, refund policy, and privacy policy were explained in detail in the footer menu of the website

Missing credentials: The phone number, location, and social media accounts are not available on the website

The prologue of Boxerwish shop

The following are some of the products offered by Boxerwish:

Heavy winter blankets

Bedding set

Comforters

Unique Christmas lights and decorations

Home decorative products

Features of Boxerwish shop

URL: https://boxerwish.com/

Email address: support@cachebilk.com

Phone number: This website has not mentioned its contact number, which gives rise to the question Is Boxerwish Scam or Legit

Company location: The location of this shop was not found on the website

Return policy: The company does not offer a return policy

Refund policy: Boxerwish does not provide a refund policy on their website

Shipping time: The products are delivered to the customer in 10 to 20 days

Payment methods: PayPal, Mastercard, American Express, Maestro, and visa are some of the payment options available on the website

Positive features

The email address of the shop is available

Negative features

The company does not offer a return and refund policy

The address and phone number of the shop are not available

Boxerwish Reviews

We tried looking for reviews on the shop’s official website but couldn’t find one. Besides this, we tried to look for reviews on online review sites but were unsuccessful there. Other than this, we found Boxerwish’s rank among 100 companies, representing it as a very dubious website, giving it a position of 1.4. In this ranking, 100 is the most reputed company, and one is the least. We also couldn’t find reviews on the social media accounts as this shop doesn’t have any social media presence. Customers should check frauds related to credit cards via this post.

Conclusion

To summarise this post on Is Boxerwish Scam or Legit, Boxerwish is just a month-old website with a terrible trust score and a short life expectancy domain, so we do not advise customers to shop from this website. Also, this website has no reviews, making it hard to decide whether to trust this shop. Besides this, Interested customers are advised to look at various measures to avoid PayPal fraud through this post. Kindly click on this link to learn more about comforters

What do you think of Boxerwish? Kindly express your views in the comment section below.

Is Boxerwish Scam or Legit – FAQs

Q.1 What does Boxerwish sell?

Answer: Boxerwish sells a variety of comforters, blankets, and decorations

Q.2 What is the address of Boxerwish?

Answer: The company has not provided its address on the official website of the shop

Q.3 How to contact Boxerwish?

Answer: Interested buyers can contact Boxerwish through their Email address

Q.4 Does Boxerwish provide a return and refund policy?

Answer: No, Boxerwish does not provide a return and refund policy to its customers

Q.5 How long does it take for Boxerwish to deliver its products?

Answer: It takes around 10 to 20 days for Boxerwish to deliver its products

Q.6 Is Boxerwish available on social media?

Answer: No, Boxerwish is not available on social media platforms which gives rise to the question Is Boxerwish Scam or Legit

Q.7 How are the reviews of the Boxerwish shop?

Answer: We didn’t find any reviews related to the Boxerwish shop on its official website, online review sites, or social media.

Also Read : – Is Leather Novas Scam or Legit {Oct 2022} Leather Novas Reviews