Is Btygo Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Get Honest Reviews!

The below post contains all the details and the customer’s feedback to determine, Is Btygo Scam or Legit.

Do you enjoy buying hoodies in the winter? Do you want to add the newest range of clothing to your wardrobe? Then you should check out the various clothing options on the btygo website. This site is popular all over the United Kingdom.

If you want to discover the Btygo website’s legitimacy score, you need to carefully read this page. Without being biased, this piece Is Btygo Scam or Legit, will make sure to present all the pertinent information of this website.

Authentic Details of Btygo Site

The domain was registered one month ago, on 1st November 2022.

The life expectancy rate is short, as the domain will expire next year on 1 st November 2023.

The online portal gets an alarming trust percentage of only two percent.

The Owner’s Information on the Btygo site is missing.

All the issues related to security are handled by HTTPS protocols.

The domain was not detected by any fraud site.

Social media links are absent from the web portal.

Customer reviews are not available for the site.

Alexa does not show any popularity of this online portal.

Btygo Reviews, Regarding Btygo

An internet retailer called Btygo makes customised clothing. This store has a large selection of clothing. Winter hoodies are also available for purchase. This store’s primary goal is to create a comfy dress that is customised.

This online store also provides a decent discount on apparel. However, one must check this web portal’s authenticity facts while keeping online fraud in mind.

Specific Details of the Btygo site

The official Url link of Btygo is https://btygo.com/ .

Btygo@vnntf.com is the email address of this portal.

The contact number of this portal is missing.

BALMORAL INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, SUITE 10540, ABBEYLANDS, Executed MEATH, C15 DD72, Northern Ireland is the physical Registration address.

Is Btygo Scam or Legit : As per the trust score, it is hard to tell whether this site is safe or not.

The return is acceptable only when the customer claim returns within 14 days of shipment.

Order will not get cancelled after the shipment. One can only cancel the order before this process.

The official company name of the site is Fadel Beatty Limited

Payment methods of the site are Visa, Paypal, JCB, Discover, and American Express.

The registration number of the portal is not available.

Advantages Btygo Reviews

Fourteen days’ return will be accepted for this site.

All the issues related to security are under HTTPS protocol.

This portal provides a wide variety of clothing.

Disadvantages

Customer reviews are missing.

The Trust score is significantly less, only two per cent.

This website was registered only one month ago.

Information about the Owner is also missing

The contact number of the Btygo site is missing.

This site is absent of social media platform

Btygo Customer Reviews about this site.

As we know, consumer reviews give a site’s security grade. Btygo Reviews and a lot of information are lacking on this website. Furthermore, this website doesn’t display any ratings on social media platforms. So, we advise you to look into this website’s Paypal scams.

Conclusion

This website has a paltry Trust score of just 2%, and much information is not available, so we can conclude that this site does not seem legit. Additionally, the Owner’s identity and Contact details are absent. Therefore, we advise you to purchase things from legit online portals. Moreover, click here for checking the safeguarding tips against credit card scams.

Do you think this site seems legit? Please share your opinion.

Is Btygo Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. On what company name does this portal get registered?

Fadel Beatty Limited

Q2. What is the contact number of the Btygo portal?

The phone number is missing.

Q3. What is the official email ID of this online portal?

btygo@vnntf.com is the mail ID.

Q4. How much trust score percentage this website receives?

The trust percentage is too low, only two percent.

Q5. On which date does the Btygo site get officially registered?

This site got registered one month ago, on 1st November 2022.

Q6. What are the payment options for making a purchase from this portal?

PayPal, Visa, American Express, JCB, Discover.

Q7. Is the return policy accepted by this site?

Yes, one can return any product within 14 days of shipment.

Q8. Is this site available on a social platform?

No, this site is missing from social media accounts.