Is Buno Store Legit (Nov 2021) Check Detailed Reviews!

Is Buno Store an authentic e-commerce website?

In today’s world, fashion is considered the cherry on the top, and people are crazy to adapt to changes. Considering this fact, Buno Store has come up with different products such as clothes, shoes, bags, and various other fashionable products that meet the demand of the customers. On the contrary, it is also important the people are cautious while purchasing anything from a new store that too online, and for that few points must be kept in mind.

Domain age- The website was created on 21/10/2021, which is less than six months.

Reviews- No Buno Store Reviews are found on the website.

Trust score- The trust score is merely 1%, which is very poor.

Alexa rank- Unavailable

Plagiarised Content- Some plagiarised content can be seen.

Policies- Shipping, exchange, refund, and return policies are mentioned.

Address- Office address is 8898 E 105TH in Los Angeles CA 90002-3406 USA

Social media icons- No social media icons present.

Owner’s information- Unavailable

Unrealistic discounts- There are some unrealistic discounts present.

The website cannot be trustworthy as it has a very low trust score, and also the information provided on the website seems to be fake and misleading.

About Buno Store

Buno Store is an online website that sells some of the coolest stuff that attracts the buyer’s attention towards itself. The store has huge discounts on the products that it sells. The store sells high-end branded products such as bags, clothes, and shoes, which every people need, especially the fashionistas. The website is created so that it promises to meet the requirements of the people according to the modern world.

Specifications of the website

Domain age- The domain age is 21/10/2021

URL- https://www.bunostore.com

Social media icons- No social media

Email- support@bunostore.com

Contact no- Unavailable

Address- 8898 E 105TH Los Angeles CA 90002-3406 USA

Payment modes- VISA, MasterCard, and PayPal

Return policy- Up to 30 days of the return policy.

Refund policy- Only if applicable on the products.

Exchange policy- Only if applicable on the products.

Shipping policy- Within 3-5 business days.

Pros of the website

The website sells different fashionable products according to today’s needs.

The prices are reasonable, and the products are sold at a huge discount.

There are many different kinds of products being sold as per the requirements.

Cons

The trust score is very low, and it shows that the website cannot be trusted.

The address does not seem to be authentic, which doubts the legitimacy of the website.

There are no website reviews as it is very recently created, so we cannot comment on the products being sold.

Customer Reviews

After conducting all the research about the website, we can very clearly say that the website is a fake one as there are many loopholes present on the website. Also, there are no Buno store Reviews given by the people of the United States that certainly doubt the authenticity of the products sold. Before buying anything from this website, proper research must be done. To protect yourself from a scam, read Everything You Should Know About PayPal Scam.

Conclusion

The above description for a Fashion accessory shows that the website is fake, and buyers must stay from these kinds of websites and save their hard-earned money. They should rather visit authentic stores than buy from these websites. The information present is not at all authentic. Also, read Everything you Should Know About Credit Card Scam.