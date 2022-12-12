Is Bushcarbon Scam Or Legit {Dec} Read Entire Reviews!

Read complete facts unavailable elsewhere to know Is Bushcarbon Scam or Legit? Also, learn about all its fearutes.

Is Bushcarbon Legit?

Bushcarbon Creation— 9th-October-2022 at 7:00:00.

PortalAge— Two months and three days old.

Bushcarbon Last updated on— 4th-December-2022 at 7:00:00.

Date of Expiry— 9th-October-2023 at 7:00:00.

Life expectancy— nine months and twenty-seven days.

Alexa Ranking— Bushcarbon gained a poor 2,680,026 Alexa ranking.

Threat Profile— 81% (high).

Malware Score— 81% (high).

Spam Score— 17%.

Phishing Score— 35% (high).

Suspicious Websites Proximity— 38%.

Domain Authority— Bushcarbon gained a terrible score of 1/100.

SSL Status— IP 47.88.32.236 has a valid SSL certificate for the next 87 days.

Trust Score— Bushcarbon.com is a scam due to an awful 1% score.

Business ranking— a poor 14.8%.

Place of origin— Bushcarbon is registered in Arizona, USA.

Bushcarbon Reviews on Connection Security— Bushcarbon uses a valid HTTPS connection.

Status of Blacklisting— Bushcarbon is not blacklisted.

Owner’s Identity and Contact— hidden with the help of PrivacyGuardian.org LLC services.

Contact person— unspecified.

Social relations— Bushcarbon is not found on social media.

Brief:

Bushcarbon.com is a young website that came up before the festival season to take advantage of shopping sprees. Bushcarbon aims to provide products related to every profession, sport, hobby, and passion, found redundant/unrelated.

Two of its product category pages are blank cluing that the website was launched in a hurry and is still in the stages of development.

The mission statement of Bushcarbon is generic and stolen from several websites, cluing on Is Bushcarbon Scam or Legit?

Bushcarbon.com offers:

Three ergonomic chairs, Two computer tables, Six toys, and Six lamps.

Features:

Buy computer chairs, tables, and toys at— https://bushcarbon.com/.

Price— between $18.90 to $39.99.

Physical Address— MELEDO COMPANY LIMITED 372 Southampton Row, Great London, United Kingdom-WC1BSHJ. The address is incorrect as per company registration# 11736866.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number— unspecified.

Email address— support@bushcarbon.com, a business email account.

Store locator— Bushcarbon.com does not have a physical store.

Social media Links— unspecified.

Customer Reviews and blogs— Bushcarbon.com only supports reviews.

Terms and Conditions— mentioned but plagiarized on Bushcarbon.

Privacy policy— mentioned but plagiarized on Bushcarbon.

Order processing time— 24-Hrs.

Delivery timeline— seven to twenty days.

Tracking— not possible on Bushcarbon, considered to check Is Bushcarbon Scam or Legit .

Shipping Policy— A shipping fee of $6.99 is applicable on standard shipments and $9.99 on express shipments.

Carriers— Unspecified at Bushcarbon.

Cancellation Policy— orders can be canceled before shipment.

Cancellation fee— no fee.

Return Policy— Bushcarbon supports 14-days returns.

Restocking fee— no fee.

Refund policy— refunds are credited to the initial mode of payments if approved.

Pros:

The user-friendly interface of bushcarbon with searching, filtering, and sorting options.

Bushcarbon offers all products at low prices

Orders over $40 are eligible for worldwide free shipping

An additional 5% discount on purchasing two quantities of the same items

Detailed images, descriptions, and specifications of products are available

Cons determining Is Bushcarbon Scam or Legit:

The physical address is altered and found on several scamming websites

Difficult to contact bushcarbon’s customer service due to unspecified contact number

Poor website logic and inventory control of bushcarbon, allowing users to order infinite quantities of the same item

The refund timeline is unspecified on bushcarbon

Only PayPal is offered for payment during the checkout

Customers Reviews:

Four website reviews of bushcarbon.com and three YouTube reviews suggest that it is possibly a scam. No user reviews about bushcarbon were found on social media, customer review sites, (or) elsewhere on the internet.

Customers are yet to rate product and Bushcarbon Reviews on bushcarbon.com. Henceforth, be cautious about PayPal diddles, as Bushcarbon.com offers PayPal payments.

Conclusion:

Bushcarbon.com reviews conclude that it seems a scam and answered Is Bushcarbon Legit? There was no delivery acknowledgment found about bushcarbon’s orders. Bushcarbon.com is a high-risk website due to phishing, malware, threat, and suspicion profiles. Bushcarbon.com gained terrible trust, DA, business, and Alexa scores

Please be cautious about credit card diddles, as Bushcarbon.com offers credit card payments.

Is Bushcarbon Scam or Legit – FAQ

Q.1 Will bushcarbon.com refund the total amount?

No, though it specified that a full refund would be processed, the shipping fee is non-refundable.

Q.2 What are the exchange terms on Bushcarbon.com?

Bushcarbon did not specify exchange terms.

Q.3 What is the Mode of Payment at Bushcarbon?

PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, MastroCard, and Amex.

Q.4 Does Bushcarbon.com supports newsletters subscription?

Yes.

Q.5 Does Bushcarbon.com include the Help and FAQ sections?

Yes.