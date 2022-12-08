Is Buyerro Scam or Legit {Dec 2022} Honest Reviews!

This post aims to acquire all the essential information and provide a genuine investment suggestion, Is Buyerro Scam or Legit.

Are you the shopping maniac? Do you want more from your purchase? Are you the one who is concerned about your digital security? If yes, you must refer to the research of the online portal that ensures a unique and safe purchase.

Buyers in the United States want to be safe in their investments. Buyereo claims to customer’s safety and hence customers are attracted towards it. However, Is Buyerro Scam or Legit?

Find Buyereo reliability details:

The URL of the site was designed on 22nd July 2020. The site is more than two years old.

The score of the site for trust was noticed to be average (76 percent)

The expiry of the site is scheduled on 22nd July 2023).

The site did not rank in the Alexa platform.

One hundred percent of the site content is copied.

The owner of the site is not available in WHOIs.

Communication details are available on the site for customer support.

The platform does not display Buyerro Reviews.

Ratings of any items on the site are zero.

Flash sales and discounts are available on the site.

The URL of this webpage is linked to Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram. However, the links are unavailable on the right platform.

The site assures hundred percent security with HTTPS certification.

Details About Buyereo to Know: Is Buyerro Scam or Legit?

Buyereo is an electronic portal that sells all products, including cosmetics, bags, clothing, grocery, and leather accessories. The sites ensure their customer make safe and secure purchases. They claim that all their products pass quality assurance and testing analysis per the standards.

The products are affordable with multiple sales validity. It stimulates the customer’s collaboration with the firms. Although, we need to do its authenticity verification.

Is Buyerro Scam or Legit: Specifications!

Webpage URL: https://www.buyereo.com/

Official communicating Location: 204, Abhay Khand-1, Indrapuram

Official telephonic number: 07293072930

Email details: connect@Buyereo.com

Support from their customer service is available 24 hours

Payment can be made through Net banking, Paytm, Credit cards, and debit card.

Shipping will be done within 1 to 2 working days. It is provided by Ex Portland Pitchfork irure mustache.

The price of the products on the site is in rupees.

The items on the site are categorized precisely for easy customer access.

Order tracking is accessible.

Shipping of products is free of cost.

All items are returnable within 15 days of receiving them.

The exchange of products is not specified.

A 70 percent discount is currently provided on all the products available on the site.

Pros for Buyerro Reviews

The site supports types of products which is nicely categorized.

The site has been old for over two years.

The site provided information about their customer communication address and number.

The product available on the page is very cheap.

Cons

Reviews from the customer are nil.

The social media platform did not redirect to the correct page.

The site owner is not mentioned.

The webpage is the Buyereo platform. However, the about us section mentioned MG Retails private limited, which does not link to each other. It raises doubt among buyers.

Response from customer

Buyerro Reviews were not found on its official page. Moreover, we have not found any feedback in the genuine reviewing platforms. We need to determine whether customers have purchased any products from this site.

Get on to get added information regarding PayPal scam-protecting tips.

The Final Note

Buyereo is a multiple-product selling portal. Though it is an old site, it lacks crucial data, including customer reviews. Hence, we suggest investigating more before investing in purchasing this site. Get to know about top-ranking cosmetic firms

Did you face any scams? Comment below. Additionally, learn the safeguarding tips against Credit Card scams.

Is Buyerro Scam or Legit: FAQs

Q1. Where to contact customer support?

Customer service is available 24/7. They can mail or call with their concerns.

Q2. What is the mail ID of Buyereo?

connect@Buyereo.com

Q3. What is the number to contact Buyereo?

7293072930

Q4. Why are people searching for wrong as Buyerro?

People are confused and searching for the wrong word Buyerro. The original site name is Buyereo.

Q5. Is return accepted on the site?

Yes, within 14 days

Q6. Is the site linked to social sites?

Yes, but not active.

Q7. Is the feedback available?

No, the site products failed to receive it.