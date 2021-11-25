Is Byselena Legit (Nov 2021) Check Authentic Reviews!

The write-up gives us information about Is Byselena Legit or not, and also proper pros and cons are mentioned for the readers to read and decide on their own.

We all love bags, especially the ladies out there who fantasize about having different kinds of bags in all shapes and sizes. We have come up with a review of an online website that sells clutches for ladies at a reasonable price.

People in the United Kingdom and Canada are more involved in buying clutches than larger-sized bags, so they are looking forward to it. We would suggest the readers’ visit Is Byselena Legit section to get all the details.

Is Byselena an authentic e-commerce site?

Byselena has come up with different kinds of clutch wallets for the ladies in different colours. The prices of the wallets are very reasonable and can be bought by people. The website’s authenticity can be determined only by the reviews and the details of the website, as mentioned. As Byselena is a newly launched website, it is essential to consider some key points before purchasing anything from it.

Domain age- The domain age of the website is 09/07/2020.

Trust score- The trust score of the website is 60%, indicating an average score.

Reviews- No Byselena Reviews has been seen on the website.

Alexa rank- No Alexa rank has been provided for the website.

Plagiarised content- Plagiarised content can be seen on the website.

Policies- Shipping, return and refund policies are present.

Address originality- There is no address provided for the website.

Social media icons- No social media icons are present.

Unrealistic discounts- Can be seen.

Although the website has received an average trust score value, we would recommend the buyers take precautions before buying anything from the website. Also, we would ask the buyers to have a look at the Is Byselena Legit section and get all the details.

About Byselena

The website has come up with different kinds of clutches for the ladies in different colours and sizes. The clutches are manufactured in such a way to provide space to carry mobile phones, keys and cards in a separate bag without having to keep them in handbags. The things are easier to carry in small bags without having the hassle to carry large bags everywhere. The bags designed are convenient and economical.

Specifications of the website

URL- hhtps://www.byselena.uk/

Social media icons- No social media Is Byselena Legit or not.

Category- Ladies clutches in various colours.

Email- support@byselena.uk

Address- Unavailable

Refund Policy- Within 14 days of receipt

Return Policy- Within 14 days of the product received

Exchange policy- Unavailable

Shipping policy- Within 2-3 days

Payment modes – PayPal, MasterCard and VISA.

Pros of the website

The website has been launched as a boon for the ladies as it has come up with various kinds of clutch wallets.

The brand has manufactured wallets for the ladies to store their small things.

Cons based on Is Byselena Legit or a scam

Although it has received a 60% trust score, the website is complicated to trust the authenticity.

The website shows only three to four products which again questions the legitimacy of the brand as well as the website.

There are no authentic reviews given by the people from France and Australia as well.

Customer Reviews

After all the information collected about the website, it can be seen there are no reviews from the people of any mentioned countries as well as from other parts of the world. The website has no precise information mentioned, and the lack of Byselena Reviews questions the products that the website promises to sell. For a website to be termed authentic, it is necessary to have customer reviews to measure product reliability. We would suggest the buyers maintain precaution while buying the products and read Everything You Should Know About PayPal Scam.

Conclusion

The description of the website Clutch Wallets shows that the website is suspicious and cannot be trusted. There are no contact details provided about the website, and the exact location is also unknown. The return and refund policies mentioned are also unclear. There is no way to find Is Byselena Legit or not. We would suggest our readers read Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam. Please comment below.