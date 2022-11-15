Is Capoth Scam Or Legit {Nov} Read Customer Reviews!

This article delivers details on whether Is Capoth Scam or Legit. And it provides more about website reviews.

Are you searching for new model dresses online? Want to buy your matching sets and coats and Jackets? Capoth.com is a clothing website that satisfies your cloth search. Capoth.com Company is located in the United States and delivers products worldwide. Do you want to check Is Capoth Scam or Legit? This article provides you with a better analysis of the Capoth.com website.

Is Capoth.com a trusted website ?

Please ensure and analyze before online shopping. Studying thoroughly about the website makes you avoid fraudulent websites purchase.

Website Registration: Capoth.com is a recently created site and created on 18th August 2022 .

Alexa Global Ranking: Capoth.com website Alexa ranking is # 3898620.

Trust Score: Capoth.com has a very bad 1% trust score.

Social Media Sharing: Not present.

Customer care number: Contact number is available.

Customer Reviews: Detected some bad Capoth Reviews from customers.

Policies particulars: Some of the policies are not mentioned on the official website, only the privacy policy is well mentioned there.

Owner Particulars: It is hidden and not mentioned anywhere which indicates that it may be suspicious.

About the Capoth.com website

Capoth.com is a popular clothing website and is new to the market. Capoth.com sells cloth products like Inner wear, Chic matching sets, coats and jackets, dresses, etc. The website offers special and perfect gift cards to customers. The Capoth.com website provides free shipping on a purchase of $59.

Website features and Capoth Reviews:

Website Type: Online clothing website.

Types of Products : Chic matching sets, coats, jackets, dresses, etc.

Website created date: 18th August 2022

Website Expiry date: 1 8th August 2023

Website’s URL Address: https://www.Capoth.com

Get in touch: +1 619 (707) 4705

Service Email ID: Services@Capoth.Com

Company Location address: 17 First Street, NY 11563, Lynbrook, USA

Shipping Information : Free shipping on orders over $59

Delivery details : It takes 5-8 Days to deliver the Product.

Delivery partners: UPS Or USPS, Or FedEx

Refund details: No product refund.

Return of products : Accepts returns only for limited products.

Payment method : The website recommends paying through the PayPal gateway.

Positive features decide Is Capoth Scam or Legit

Capoth website has a secure payment gateway.

The Capoth.com website accepts only particular product returns and no refunds.

Negative features

$15 shipping charges are applicable for product orders under $59.

The Capoth website has similar content to other websites.

More Customer reviews

Capoth.com is a cloth-selling website. The Capoth website has plagiarized content and is not yet reached. Very bad customer reviews are detected against the Capoth.com website. Customers reported Capoth.com as a fraudulent website. And no reviews are found online or on the social media sites. The Capoth.com website has detected a low scam score of 47.80. Know more About Credit card scamming here.

Conclusion

Based on our research on Is Capoth Scam or Legit, we can say that it seems a suspicious site. The Capoth.com website has a proximity and more spam score. The Capoth.com website has a 1% trusted rank only. Based on reviews and analysis, the Capoth.com website is unsafe to purchase. Also, Know more About PayPal Scams here.

