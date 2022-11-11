Is Carebony Scam or Legit {Nov 2022} Read Honest Reviews

The article mentions answers related to Is Carebony Scam or Legit and points out all the essential details of the website.

Are you looking for human hair wigs to get a new look? Your search for the best hair wigs halts here. The Carebony website has varieties of wigs for all hair types and lengths; one can choose them accordingly.

Buyers from the United States are thrilled to know about the website and looking for the best deals. Know Is Carebony Scam or Legit in this post?

Legitimacy checklist!

The website has received a trust score of 2%.

The domain registration date of the website is 14/09/2022.

The Alexa Rank of the website is 4546608.

The email id provided is partially identified.

No details of the owner are provided on the website page.

The address mentioned shows that the store is in Germany, which sounds unrealistic.

The website has not received any ratings on the different websites.

The portal shows a valid HTTPS connection and is not found on any blacklist engine.

The customers provide no Carebony Reviews on the website.

The website’s expiry date is 14/09/2023.

The website does not provide discounts on its products.

The website has yet to become popular among buyers; hence, its popularity is shallow.

Details of the website

The online store deals in various kinds of human hair wigs of all types and lengths. There is also an option of colored wigs for people who like colored hair but do not want to spoil their original hair. The website promises to provide the best quality wigs at the best prices available in the market.

Specifications related to Is Carebony Scam or Legit

URL- https://carebony.com EMail ID- support@carebony.com.

Company name- Bin Estrella GmbH

Address- Pallaswiesenstraβe 180,64293 Darmstadt’ Germany

Shipping- It takes 3-15 days to reach the shipment.

Payment modes- Only PayPal is allowed.

Return- A 30-day return is allowed.

Social media- no link is present.

Pros

The website has different kinds of wigs for all hair lengths.

The store sells the wigs at reasonable prices.

A 30-day return policy is present.

Cons

The website has received a poor trust score of 2%.

The company needs to provide the number of days for the refund.

The website has no testimonial page that mentions customer reviews.

Social media links are not present.

The address details seem to need to be more authentic.

Presence of only 1 payment mode, that is, PayPal.

The company is mentioned differently in the Contact Us Section.

Carebony Reviews

We have not received any buyers’ reviews regarding the products sold on the website. Reviews matter the most for increasing the trust score of the website. Links to social media are not provided to look out for the reviews. To know more details, read Everything You Should Know About PayPal Scams.

Verdict

After all the discussions, we can say that the website is illegitimate, and people must not trust it for their purchases. We have provided all related information to Is Carebony Scam or Legit, and people must visit authentic websites .

