Is Carmley Legit (Dec 2021) Check Authentic Reviews!

The write-up shares details about Is Carmley Legit or not and provides the pros and cons of the website with all information to prove the authenticity.

Christmas is a festival of togetherness and happiness and to celebrate this festival people Worldwide are very excited, and they began their preparations a month ago. We have come up with a review of an online website that is also ready to sell various fascinating products for Christmas such as Santa Claus, Christmas trees of different kinds, gifts, and many more items.

Is Carmley an authentic e-commerce site?

Carmley is an online website that sells various kinds of products, especially for Christmas celebrations, and also some men’s apparel and women’s boots can be seen. At the same time, the products sold on the website are very reasonable, and huge discounts can be seen on all the products. The website’s authenticity cannot be determined unless we look into the following points as mentioned below.

Domain age- The website’s domain age is 16/08/2021, less than six months.

Trust score- The website has a very poor trust score of only 2%.

Reviews- No Carmley Reviews can be seen anywhere on the website.

Alexa rank- The global rank of the website is 1097306.

Plagiarised content- Some plagiarised content can be seen on the website.

Address originality- 253 Rue Saint Honore,75001, Paris, France

Social media icons- No social media links provided on the website

Unrealistic discounts- There are huge amounts of discounts present which seems unrealistic.

The website lacks authenticity as the address provided seems to be doubtful, and also, it is mentioned that it is not the returning address.

About Carmley

The website sells various decorative items such as Christmas trees, Santa Claus, and Men’s clothing and few women’s footwear options. It tried to attract everyone’s attention by offering products at a high discount and promising to provide the best quality products in the market. The website offers custom-made products for every profession and every people according to their needs.

Specifications of the website

URL- https://www.carmley.com/

Social media icons- No social media

Category- Various decorative items for Christmas and a few items for men and women.

Email- cs@carmley.com

Address- 253 Rue Saint Honore,75001, Paris, France

Return Policy- Within 14 days after the delivery of the product

Refund policy- Only if the returned item is not damaged.

Shipping and delivery policy- Within 3-5 business days.

Payment modes- PayPal

Pros of the website

The website sells different attractive items for Christmas at a discounted price.

It has few options for Men’s apparel and few items for women in footwear for Christmas.

The website is SSL secured.

Cons

The trust score of the website is 2% that shows that the website cannot be trusted.

The website is offering huge unrealistic discounts that doubt the website’s authenticity.

The items for Men and Women apparels seems to be not genuine, and the website sells only a few items.

Customer Reviews

After collecting all the information regarding the website, it can be seen that the website is illegitimate, and people must stay away from the website. The information and the details of the website seem to be doubtful, and there is no proof of the address provided by the website that it is located there. Also, there are no Carmley Reviews by the people Worldwide, anywhere on social media or the website.

Conclusion

The description of Christmas Decoration seems fake and cannot be trusted as per the website. Its contact details do not seem to be true, and by the details, it can be observed that the website is created to dupe the money of the buyers. The buyers must go through all the information properly.