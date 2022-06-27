Is Catchsave Scam {June} Read Customer Reviews Here!

This post on Is Catchsave Scam will guide our readers if this shop is safe for shopping. Also, you will learn about its specifications. So, keep reading.

Are you looking for an amazing site offering smartwatches, women’s accessories, and other stuff? Catchsave is the best option. This website belongs to India, and the people look forward to its legitimacy details. So, this post will tell you, Is Catchsave Scam? This post will guide you on all the legitimate details of the shop.

So, keep reading this post to know the accuracy, honesty, and reliability of this website. So, read the details ahead.

Is it a genuine website?

Catchsave shop is an online shopping website where buyers can find amazing products for women, kitchen products, smartwatches, refrigerators, etc. But this website is legit or a scam; how could one judge? Online scams are increasing nowadays, and people are concerned for their safety. So, they should check all the policies, Catchsave Reviews, registrar info, registration date, trust factor details, etc.

This would help people judge the legitimacy and other details like specifications. For example, this website seems to be good, but the below factors will make sure that the site is legit or not:

Registration Date : March 14, 2022, is the registration date of the Catchsave shop. The website is three months old and has a short life span.

Trust Factor : The Catchsave Shop has only a sixty percent trust score. It is a mediocre trust rate and indicates that this site cannot be trusted.

Registrar : GoDaddy.com, LLC registers Catchsave shop.

Customer Feedback : Is Catchsave Scam ? The official website shows some reviews on kitchen products only. The customers seem happy with the products, but these can’t be genuine as online sites do not show any reviews.

Social Media : This shop has no social media accounts available. This shop does not have any popularity on social media.

Data Security : The official website is secured through HTTPS. Thus, its domain is safe and secure.

Misplaced Data : All the details are mentioned, like email, phone number, and address. But, the owner’s name is missing.

Policies : The customer policies are available for the shopper’s preference. The policies are quite satisfactory.

Overview Based on Is Catchsave Scam

Catchsave Shop is an online shop. This shop has many items like kitchen items, smartwatches, mobile phones, mini-refrigerators, earbuds, and many other products. The customers cannot get dissatisfied with the range of products. You can have a look at the items mentioned below:

Air Fryer

Microwave Oven

Toaster

Hand Blender

Smartwatches of brands like Noise, etc.

Mobile phones of brands like redmi, Vivo, one plus, etc

Features of Catchsave Shop

The URL to buy from the Catchsave shop is https://catchsave.in/ .

Email address of Catchsave: help@Catchsave.in

Phone number details: +919134230480

Address details of Catchsave Shop: 343, Town Railway RD, Nagercoil, Kerala, 62900, Hill View.

To check Is Catchsave Scam , we have seen some good reviews on kitchen products, but these could be false as no online sites have reported any reviews.

Refund and Return Policy: This shop provides a ten-day policy to return and refund the products.

Shipping Policy: It offers free shipping for all products in India .

Payment Modes: Visa, Master Card, Discover, Maestro, PayPal, etc.

Positive Points

Email, phone number, and address details are mentioned.

HTTPS secures the domain.

Negative Points

Some positive reviews are mentioned on kitchen products, but these could not be trusted as online sites do not have any reviews.

No social media sites are available.

Catchsave Reviews

Catchsave shop has some reviews on their kitchen products where the buyers have commented that the products are strong and of good quality. But, these cannot be genuine as no online sites have mentioned any reviews. The website is not available on any social media platforms. Moreover, phone numbers, email, and address details are mentioned. But, the owner’s details are missing. The buyers should know the importance of customer reviews to know the genuineness of the website. How to Get Refund from Credit Card Scam? Read here.

Final Thoughts

Wrapping up this content on Is Catchsave Scam, this shop does not seem legit as it has a short life expectancy of three months and a mediocre trust rate. One needs to check these factors’ importance so they can be avoided. So, you should not trust this website. Check details on ways to get a refund on PayPal Scamming.

What are your thoughts on the admissibility of this website? Please share with us in the comment section below.