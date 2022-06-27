Is Cathyclothing Scam {June} Read Entire Customer Review

This article shares information on the website’s products and details on its worthiness to check Is Cathyclothing Scam? Follow our article to know more.

Are you looking for the latest designer clothes online? Failing to find a web portal that offers clothes at a cheaper price but better quality? If yes, this website is all you need to look into. It deals in various trendy clothes. It was designed in the United States.

Today, this article will cover every detail of the website’s products to determine Is Cathyclothing Scam or Legit? To know more, follow the blog below.

Is Cathyclothing.com a Legit webpage?

Since the web-portal deals online, customers should follow all the information about the website before buying anything. The stated points will help to determine its legitimacy:

The Domain presence date: The web portal existed on 27/08/2020.

Details to Contact: No contact number is available on its webpage.

Trust Rank: The webpage has a bad trust point, only 27%.

Copied Content rate: No data on the copied content percentage is available.

Address of the company: According to Cathyclothing Reviews , the address of the web portal is Suite 10542, Balmoral Industrial Estate, Abbeylands South, Navan Meath, C15 DD72.

Presence on social media: There are no logos of social media on its webpage.

Alexa global rank: The Alexa global rank of the web portal is around #9688913.

What is Cathyclothing.com?

This is an online shopping portal. It sells various types of fashionable clothes for men and women, such as Gowns, T-shirts, Suits, Graphic T-shirts, and many more. It deals in all the latest arrival clothes. It has a huge collection of Gowns. The quality of their clothes is amazing. But still, the buyer wishes to know Is Cathyclothing Scam or Legit? Before shopping for anything.

Points to follow:

The Web-portal URL – cathyclothing.com

The presence date of the domain – The existence date of the domain is 27/08/2020.

The lapse date of the website – The lapse date of the domain is 27/08/2022.

Id of Email – No detail on the Email account is available.

Location of web portal – Suite 10542, Balmoral Industrial Estate, Navan Meath, Abbeylands South, C15 DD72 is its business address.

Shipping details- It delivers the order within the stipulated time.

Web founder name- Fadel-Beatty Limited is the owner of this web portal.

The Social networking existence – There is no logos of social media on its webpage to know Is Cathyclothing Scam or Legit?

Free shipping information- It offers free shipping on orders over $39.

Order Return timing- It allows return on every product within 30 days of delivery.

Service on Refund – Refunds will proceed to the customer account.

Exchange information- It allows exchange on every product.

Return shipping costs: The buyer has to pay the return shipping cost.

Order canceling ways- Orders, if delivered, cannot be canceled.

Nonrefundable items- No information on the non-refundable goods found in its webpage.

Payment Ways – Visa, Master Card, Union Pay.

Positive points to understand Is Cathyclothing Scam or Legit:

It has given its office address required for the online shopping portal.

It has given its owner name, which is necessary for the online portal.

It has various methods of payment.

It allows easy exchange and returns service on every product.

It offers free delivery on every product.

Negative Points of Cathyclothing.com:

It has not shared any number for customer service.

It has not given its email address for customer support.

It does not have any social site logo on its webpage.

It charges a return shipping cost from the customer.

Cathyclothing Reviews:

The webpage does not have any customer reviews or feedback on its products. At the same time, the global Alexa rank of the website is around #9688913. Moreover, it is also not available on social platforms. And there are few evaluations about the website on reliable platforms which indicates it suspicious. Here customer needs to know- How to Get a Refund with Paypal, If Scammed

Summing Up:

The web portal lacks experience in such online selling. Buyers are also not relying on this website. The webpage has a bad trust rank. Furthermore, the web portal does not have customer reviews on its products, and there are no social site logos on its webpage, which answers Is Cathyclothing Scam or Legit.

This is a scam web portal; buyers should be very careful with such a shopping portal. Whereas customers should also know- Methods To Get Money Back Over Credit Card Scams!

Have you faced any credit card scam? Please comment your views.