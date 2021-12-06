Is Charette Cosmetics Legit (Dec) Get Authentic Reviews!

Please read this article to address your doubt Is Charette Cosmetics Legit concerning a platform that provides skin treatments using its cosmetic products.

Do you want a permanent solution to your skin problems? Are you looking for reliable cosmetic products to heal your blemishes and acne? Did you lately come across a website called Charlette Cosmetics and want to experiment with its products? However, do you want to confirm its legitimacy first? Then, please read this article and find out the details.

In today’s article, we have discussed a common query in shoppers of the United States about this portal. Therefore, please go through this write-up to determine Is Charette Cosmetics Legit.

Is Charette Cosmetics Genuine?

The information below will help you to know more about the authenticity of this portal. After perusing these points, you will find it easier to decide about this website.

Website Trust Score – It is 50%, which is an Average Trust Index.

Website Age – This portal is one year old, as its creation date is 29 November 2020.

Alexa Ranking – It is 1,412,550, which is not an impressive grading.

Social Media Connections – The website is linked to its social media profiles on YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

Customer Reviews – A few positive Charette Cosmetics Reviews are available on this website. Moreover, its Testimonials section is yet to be developed.

Broken Links – The link on this website to its Facebook page is non-functional.

Contact Information – The physical address mentioned on this website shows the organization’s name on the Web maps. However, the contact number mentioned on the official portal is erroneous.

Redirection and Policies– The official portal has a sub portal to its shopping platform. The policies are mentioned on the e-commerce store and not on the home page.

Based on the above facts, it seems this website is trustworthy. However, we cannot declare Is Charette Cosmetics Legit as the portal is only a year old.

What is Charette Cosmetics?

Charette Cosmetics is an online e-commerce and service provider store that deals with treating skin-related issues with cosmetic products. The items available on this portal include cleansers, moisturizers, serums, creams, etc. In addition, the website also offers appointments for skin treatments via peels, facials, etc.

Specifications

Portal Type – An e-commerce and service provider store that provides cosmetic treatments for skin problems.

Portal Address – https://charettecosmetics.com/

Contact Address – 201, Allen Rd, NE Suite302, Atlanta, GA-30328

Telephone Number – 404 430 4378

E-mail Address – customerserivce@charettecosmetics.com

Returns and Refunds – The website does not provide returns or refunds. Concerning Is Charette Cosmetics Legit , this is a vital fact to consider.

Shipping Information – Standard shipment takes 4 to 7 working days with $12.99 as shipping charges.

Filtering Option – Only via product type

Sort By – Available

Privacy Policy – Mentioned

Terms and Conditions – Present

Social Media Connection – Available

Products’ Price – Mentioned in USD.

Payment Methods – Major debit and credit cards like Visa, Discover, Amex, etc., and payment portals like Paypal, GPay, Apple Pay, etc.

Pros

The developers have provided explicit product descriptions.

All legal points are mentioned in the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service sections.

Cons Regarding Is Charette Cosmetics Legit

The e-commerce store does not have the year mentioned on its copyright badge.

The website does not support returning and refunding items, with which many customers may be uncomfortable.

The contact number is mentioned in an improper format on the official portal. The one available on the e-commerce store is valid but is different from the one on the home page.

The website’s connection to its Facebook page is broken and opens a page not found.

All products have a standard shipping cost, and there are no free shipping facilities.

Charette Cosmetics Reviews

Although this website is a year old, we could not find any feedback about it or its products on portals like Amazon, Reddit, Quora, or Trustpilot. It may so happen that customers have not relied upon this website and have not experimented with its products yet. Moreover, as the items deal with skin treatments and there are not many definite opinions about this portal on the Net, buyers did not trust it yet. Thus, we suggest you go through Everything You Should Know About Paypal Scam if you want to experiment with this website.

Conclusion

Based on our researched particulars, we cannot declare Is Charette Cosmetics Legit as there are no satisfying reviews about it on the Web. Also, please read How to Get a Refund on Credit Card, If Scammed to stay alert. Furthermore, here is some information about skincare and its methods.

Please share your opinions about Charette Cosmetics below.