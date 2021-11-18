Is Cheaprusa Legit (Nov 2021) Check Authentic Reviews!

Is Cheaprusa Legit or any scam, we put all the relevant information in the article to help the buyers understand its authenticity and value as an online portal.

Do you want to décor your home with a variety of lighting fixtures? Then, not to worry, here we are introducing an e-commerce portal that presents a wide range of lightening fixtures for your home.

The e-commerce portal has certified in the United States, and American citizens frequently use this website to shop online. In the article, we will study that Is Cheaprusa Legit or not. To know the authenticity of the online shopping portal, continue to read the following section.

Is Cheaprusa.com is a trustworthy site:

Due to increasing online shopping scams day by day, it is essential for the buyer to check the reliability of the website. Here we will discuss some valid points of the website to check its reliability.

The web browser was certified on 03/03/2006, so it is too old.

Its trust score is not satisfactory, only 25%.

The website shows 75% plagiarism in content.

We got the contact number on the website home page.

As per Cheaprusa Reviews , there is no info about the site’s owner.

The website stated its official address on its home page.

In our study, we did not find social media logo on the website home page.

As per Alexa, the world’s leading ranking site, we did not find its ranking on the site.

What is Cheaprusa.com?

It is an online e-commerce web portal that has been serving the citizen of America for many years. It offers lighting fixtures with a wide collection at an affordable rate. It ensures the buyers about the product quality, but before the shop, buyers should know whether Is Cheaprusa Legit or any scam.

To study the required facts of Cheaprusa.com:

Website url- https://cheaprusa.myshopify.com/

Domain formed on 03/03/2006.

The domain will lapse on 03/03/2024.

The email address is- support@cheaprusa.com.

The Official address is- 70 Curtis Street, at Evansville WY 82636, USA.

Free Shipping-The website does not offer free shipping on the ordered product.

Phone number- Buyers can communicate on this number- 1-8587269811, for further inquiry.

Shipping policy-Fast shipping is their priority; it takes 3 to 4 working days to ship your order after placing it. But to save yourself from loss should know Is Cheaprusa Legit or any scam.

Priority shipping- Within 3 to 4 business days, you will receive your order.

Social media presence- We did not find any social media sites logo on the website.

Return policy- This facility is available for 30 days after getting your order.

Refund policy: After inspection of your return product, a refund will automatically be credited to your account, but it will take some time.

Non-refundable goods-Perishable goods, custom items, and personal care goods are non-refundable products.

Cancellation Policy- It is not mentioned.

Payment modes- Visa, Master Card, Discover, PayPal, G-Pay, Amex, etc.

Advantages to check Is Cheaprusa Legit or any scam:

The site is too old, so it is well-known among the buyers.

It offers all the necessary policies to the buyers to create a good image in front of the buyers.

It offers various modes of payments with a money-back guarantee.

In our findings, we find a registered office address and contact number.

Disadvantages of Cheaprusa.com:

According to domain age, we did not find a satisfactory trust score.

The absence of social media promotional page is also creating doubt.

On the website home page, we did not find info about the owner of the site.

What comes from checking Cheaprusa Reviews?

It is associated with the lighting fixtures industry, and we find the site is old. However, the site does not maintain a social media portal to check authentic reviews. But we suggest buyers before to shop consider the ways to Get Money Refund on Credit Card.

We have also searched other recognized portals to get reliable reviews, unfortunately we did not find a single review. Hence due to low trust score and absence of social media page raising question on its reliability.

The Final Statement:

The article studies more and reveals all the essential information to prove Is Cheaprusa Legit or any scam. We suggest readers research more on Lighting Fixtures offered by the company. Here buyers also need to study more on How to Get a Refund from PayPal, If Scammed.

