Is Chillfashion Scam Or Legit {Sep} Check The Reviews!

The article clarifies the query: Is Chillfashion Scam or Legit. Be careful before investing in fraudulent websites.

People are crazy about wearing sneakers and jersey according to fashion. Are you in search of an online portal for your desire? Have you ever come across the Chillfashion website? If not, we are here to provide you with details. Chillfashion is serving in the United States. The company claims to serve its customers perfectly. Let us clarify: Is Chillfashion Scam or Legit?

Legitimacy:

Portal Age: The domain is created within six months. (Developed date: 14 th March 2022)

Alexa Ranking : The portal has scored 2487722.

Portal Trust Score: The trust score of the website is 2%.

Social Media Connection: No social media connections.

Copied Content: The content available on the site is unique.

Customer Reviews : Customer reviews are not available.

Contact Address Legitimacy: The address of the site mentioned is true.

Owner Information: Not available.

The Return and exchange policies: There are 30 days return and exchange policies available.

Let us elaborate on more details about the portal with Chillfashion Reviews.

About Chillfashion.com

Chillfashion flexibly offers fashion products for customers. The products include in the below list:

Sneakers

Jersey

Streetwear.

Specified details

The website Address: http://chillfashion.shop/

E-mail Id : support@chillfashion.com

Phone Number: +1 (607) 663 1647.

Contact Address: 10843 North 37 th Way, Phoenix, Arizona 85028, USA.

Sort and filter option: Present.

Shipping and Delivery Policies: Free shipping over $130 and 6-12 business days.

Payment Options: Payment is secured through Pay pal, Discover, Visa, and Master cards.

Pros

HTTP protocol verified website.

Cons

No customer reviews are available.

No social media connections are present.

Chillfashion Reviews

Chillfashion.com is an e-commerce portal for fashion streetwear shoes for men and women. The portal claims to provide different designs of sneakers, Jersey and streetwear. Despite the service, the portal still needs to receive single customer feedback. The absence of social media links and online reviews leads to suspicion of the website’s existence. Suggest you not purchase from the website. Hence, hard to prove the website’s legitimacy.

Furthermore, click here to Get Your Money Back From PayPal if Scammed.

Conclusion

After thorough research, we have provided information for clarification on Is Chillfashion Scam or Legit? The website is not trustworthy. based on a lousy trust score. Also, click here to know Everything You Should Know About Credit Card Scam.